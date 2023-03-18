A magical Disney wedding proposal took a dramatic turn almost immediately, completely ruining the occasion for the bride-to-be.

Thousands of Disney fans eagerly try to seal their “happily ever after” at their favorite Disney Park — whether that be Disneyland Resort, Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Paris, Shanghai Disney Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland, or Tokyo Disney Resort. And while having a fairytale-like wedding is a dream to many, becoming the princess and prince of their own love story, Disney wedding proposals don’t always end well for the couples.

Last year, Inside the Magic reported on a wedding proposal interrupted by a Cast Member at Disneyland Paris. The video quickly went viral and sparked a heated debate between viewers who criticized and attacked the Cast Member and those who commented he was doing his job and that Guests should not have been on the platform in the first place, even causing Disneyland Paris to release an official statement apologizing for the incident.

Unfortunately, another Disneyland Paris wedding proposal took a dramatic turn recently, completely ruining the occasion for the bride-to-be.

Mexican influencer Tammy Parra (@tammy.parra) recently posted about her wedding proposal while visiting Disneyland Paris as part of a Europe tour with her boyfriend, sharing a video of her with the ring in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle in the heart of the Parisian Disney Park. You can see the video below:

The day is here We’ll post the video of the proposal on Instagram (@tammy.parra / omarnuma) #losbiejos

While the proposal itself went smoothly for the couple, and surely their visit to Disneyland Paris did as well, the engagement didn’t last long, as Tammy found out the next day that her boyfriend was cheating on her, which made the influencer immediately break the engagement and finish her relationship with him.

“Just as I made my relationship public, you have the right to know what will happen. With all the pain in the world, I have decided to end my relationship,” said the influencer, adding, “I am still in shock. I’m processing everything.” “I was already engaged, and the next day I started seeing proof that he was cheating on me. I obviously thought it was fake at first, but as more evidence kept coming out, it was too much,” Tammy said in a video explaining the situation.

Followers of the influencer have voiced their support after the shameful event. Tammy has since moved out of the house she was living in with her ex and, per her posts, is going to therapy and feeling better and ready to continue with her entrepreneurship.

