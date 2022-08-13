Disney Takes Action Against Guests Trespassing and Breaking Park Rules

After an unfortunate incident, Disney has taken action against Guests trespassing and breaking Park rules.

To maintain this family-friendly environment and ensure the safety and enjoyment of all Guests visiting the Parks, Disney sets out several rules and regulations Guests are expected to comply with during their visit. Cast Members are also trained to ensure that these rules are enforced at the Park to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all Guests.

However, an unfortunate incident in June 2022 caused Disneyland Paris to take action against Guests trying to trespass into restricted areas of the Park and break the rules set out by the Parisian Park.

For those unfamiliar with the incident, back in June, a couple trespassed onto a restricted stage in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris, trying to have a memorable marriage proposal. However, a Cast Member rushed to take the ring from the couple, interrupting the moment and escorting them off the stage.

While the Guest claimed that he had received permission to climb onto the stage, that area is restricted to all Guests, as several pieces of equipment can be damaged by Guests and even be dangerous to them, including fireworks and other fire hazards. You can read more about this story here.

After the polemic incident that divided the internet, Disney officials apologized to the couple. However, some images recently surfaced of the actions Disneyland Paris has taken to prevent a similar incident.

Disney Cave 0f Wonders (@Cave0fWonders) shared a couple of pictures of several additional barriers that have been added to the steps leading to the stage involved in the shameful incident mentioned above.

Because it’s sad to have to come to this #disneylandparis

✨ Parce qu’il est triste de devoir en arriver là ✨#disneylandparis pic.twitter.com/ml6ZMuxF8T — 🧞‍♂️ Disney Cave 0f Wonders 💫🏰 (@Cave0fWonders) August 13, 2022

User @EeyoreSaysChill commented the following, making reference to the polemic wedding proposal mentioned above.

And when Raphael did his job, he was the villain and not the selfish guest

While it is unfortunate to see these additional restrictive measures being implemented at the Park, Guests must remember that Disneyland Paris decided to take these actions to ensure the safety and enjoyment of all Guests visiting the Parisian Park.

This stage is used by Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Donald, Chip and Dale, and many more friends during Dream… and Shine Brighter! a new entertainment offering to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris.

The official Disneyland Paris website describes Dream… and Shine Brighter! as follows:

Prepare to be amazed by Dream… and Shine Brighter! – a joyful daytime show specially created for the 30th Anniversary. Watch in awe as a flurry of festive fun transforms Central Plaza into a colourful extravaganza. Get your dancing shoes ready for the brand-new, toe-tapping 30th Anniversary song. And make sure you wave to all the Disney Characters happily making their way to the celebration in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle. From Mickey, Minnie and their friends dressed in shiny 30th Anniversary costumes, to familiar faces from iconic Disney movies – there are so many to see!

