Disney continues to try to mend a problematic offering desperately, but Guests seem to be determined to break the rules at this Disney Park.

While Guests have a lot of freedom to enjoy Disney Parks worldwide as they please, riding their favorite attractions, hugging their dearest Disney character, viewing one of the many world-class entertainment offerings at the Parks, enjoying delicious meals, and so much more, they must be aware of specific rules and regulations in place at the Parks to comply with them.

However, it would appear that Guests at Disneyland Paris are particularly inclined to break Park rules, as many have been spotted continuously doing so regardless of the efforts by the Parisian Disney Park to prevent this behavior.

Perhaps one of the most popular — and unfortunate — examples of this disruptive behavior was a ruined wedding proposal earlier this year, where a Cast Member rushed to take the ring from a couple who trespassed onto a restricted stage in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris. While the couple claimed to have permission to climb onto the stage, the area is restricted to all Guests as there are several items used during the Park’s parades and shows that could be damaged and even injure Guests. You can read more about that story here.

Last month, Disney placed additional fences around the stage to prevent a similar incident from happening again. However, they were ineffective, as Guests continued to trespass onto the stage.

In a desperate effort to prevent Guests from endangering themselves and keeping them off the highly desired stage, Disney recently added signage to the fences, which reads, “Do not climb, Cast Members only.” Disney Cave 0f Wonders (@Cave0fWonders) shared images of these new signs and the plastic fences added last month.

✨ Nous verrons bien si cela suffit …. Et c’est déjà beaucoup …. ✨#disneylandparis pic.twitter.com/WPogkc4w8q — 🧞‍♂️ Disney Cave 0f Wonders 💫🏰 (@Cave0fWonders) September 19, 2022

However, as expected, parkgoers continued to disregard these restrictions. Faby (@fabien__dore) shared an image of a young Guest posing behind the fence and sign, even holding it in the picture.

@dlp_guests_show

gift for you :’) Source: A Facebook comment on “DLP Rescue Rangers.”

@dlp_guests_show cadeau pour toi :') Source : Un commentaire sur Facebook sur "DLP Rescue Rangers" pic.twitter.com/42P4ALwDpg — 𝔽𝕒𝕓𝕪 (@fabien__dore) September 20, 2022

With Disneyland Paris Guests being so insistent on trespassing onto this stage, it is hard to see what action the Parisian Disney Park could take to stop this behavior.

We urge our readers to be aware of the rules and regulations set by Disneyland Paris in advance of their visit, as breaking them could result in being kicked off property, banned for life, or in some instances, arrested. You can click here to learn more about the Parisian Park’s rules.

What do you think of these measures and Guests’ behavior? Let us know in the comments below!