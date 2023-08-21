Disney World Becomes “Ghost Town,” One Park Shut Down Indefinitely

Fans of Walt Disney World Resort need to be aware of some major happenings currently around the popular vacation destination.

Walt Disney World Resort is a tapestry woven from four distinct theme parks: Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Each theme park offers a unique experience, transporting guests to different realms of imagination. Magic Kingdom is the quintessential fairy tale land, where Cinderella Castle serves as the iconic centerpiece. EPCOT fuses technology and culture, inviting visitors to explore innovations and traditions from around the globe. Disney’s Hollywood Studios immerses guests in the magic of movies and entertainment, while Disney’s Animal Kingdom brings the wild to life, promoting conservation and adventure.

Disney has been in the midst of major construction on several popular attractions and areas. EPCOT has been overtaken by construction over the last few years, but Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, is almost ready to be open to guests and the World Celebration Neighborhood has also been making major strides.

Over at Magic Kingdom Park, Disney World closed down Splash Mountain permanently earlier this year to make way for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. The Princess and the Frog-themed attraction is expected to open in late 2024, and though it has had a mixture of feedback from fans, it still stands to be the newest attraction at the Disney Park and could potentially even lead to a major retheme of the entire Frontierland area. For now, however, that remains to be seen.

TRON Lightcycle / Run also opened in Magic Kingdom earlier this spring. The attraction will remain only available by virtual queue or Individual Lightning Lane purchase, which can be found on the My Disney Experience app in the section where Disney Genie+ can be purchased.

Of course, one of the latest developments surrounding “The Most Magical Place on Earth” has been the number of photos to come out of the theme parks showing greatly reduced crowds. Though that hasn’t always been the case– as crowds were certainly seen earlier in August– it is interesting that there have been some days where crowds have seemingly been manageable and wait times have been at historic lows compared to the normal summer numbers.

Numerous times over the last few months, guests have called Disney World a “ghost town.” The theme parks have been seen as not nearly as full as they normally are, and this has been attributed to several reasons.

Though Disney has come down on its prices, they still remain high. In addition, the temperatures in Florida during this time of year have reportedly deterred many guests from coming as they save their trip for later in the year. Still, crowd volumes have most definitely dwindled compared to summers past, and it seems there might be bigger competition for Walt Disney World Resort on the horizon as we head in the future. All these things listed above, of course, aren’t the only developments happening at Disney.

The latest on Disney World’s indefinitely shut down park

Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park has been closed for several months, undergoing refurbishment.

Blizzard Beach’s unique premise is immediately evident upon entering its gates. The park’s backstory revolves around a freak snowstorm that led to the creation of a ski resort in Florida. However, as the snow melted under the bright Florida sun, Blizzard Beach emerged as a water park that retained the ski resort’s whimsical theming. This fascinating contrast between snow-covered architecture and lush greenery creates an experience unlike any other.

From towering slides to lazy rivers, Blizzard Beach boasts a diverse array of attractions that cater to thrill-seekers and relaxation enthusiasts alike. The park’s crowning jewel, “Summit Plummet,” is one of the world’s tallest and fastest free-fall water slides, offering an exhilarating drop from a faux-mountain peak. For those seeking a more leisurely adventure, “Cross Country Creek” provides a tranquil journey through the park on a winding lazy river, offering glimpses of the whimsical theming along the way.

The water park remains shut down indefinitely and many fans have wondered when it might reopen. Though Disney hasn’t given any kind of update as of yet, rumors indicate that Blizzard Beach could reopen in the winter. For now, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park remains open, but the expectation is that it will again close down when Blizzard Beach reopens and that we’ll see the two continue to rotate, at least for the time being.

These are the latest developments happening at Walt Disney World Resort. What do you think is next for “The Most Magical Place on Earth?”