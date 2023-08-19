Disney World’s Newest Attraction Is Already Damaged, Fixed With Tape

The new TRON (1982) ride at Walt Disney World Resort is only four months old, but it’s already showing signs of wear and tear.

Walt Disney World has seen several new additions over the past few years. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge has introduced guests to the world of Batuu and the attractions Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance and Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run.

Meanwhile, EPCOT has welcomed Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, and the upcoming Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana.

At the resort’s original park, Magic Kindgom, the biggest addition has been TRON Lightcycle / Run in Tomorrowland. A near-replica of the original ride in Shanghai Disneyland, this sees guests board their very own Lightcycle and “take off on a high-speed adventure, racing against the Grid’s most menacing Programs.”

Leave the real world behind and join Team Blue in a quest across the Grid—the dark, computerized world with no horizons from TRON. Here, there’s no limit to the excitement.

The ride opened to plenty of demand in April. Since then, it’s operated a virtual queue to handle the heavy demand for Disney World’s first TRON ride. However, it seems like the attraction itself has suffered in the meantime.

A picture recently shared on Twitter by user @DaveKoenig shows decor in the ride’s line already “peeling” and “being repaired with duct tape.”

Tron Lightcycle Run’s queue is already peeling and being repaired with duct tape. The Magic Kingdom attraction has been open about four months. pic.twitter.com/2DxEVXvOwc — David Koenig (@davekoenig) August 19, 2023

This is likely an issue caused by the poor behavior of guests rather than the quality of the TRON ride or show building itself. As we’ve previously reported, guests have also damaged the line of Space Mountain at Disneyland Resort. They also managed to break part of the newly-renovated Toontown within a few days of its opening at Disneyland Park earlier this year.

Regardless, duct tape isn’t exactly the magical solution you expect at a Disney Park. Fingers crossed, the line can get some TLC soon (and, more importantly, that guests resist the temptation to damage Disney property in line).

Have you ever noticed guests damaging or breaking Disney theme park property? Let us know in the comments!