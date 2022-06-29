Paint Falling Off Walls In Damaged Disney Attraction Line Queue

Disney Park Guests are noticing major damages at a beloved attraction.

When visiting a Disney Park— whether it be Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort or Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure at Disneyland Resort— there are expectations from Guests that everything is kept in immaculate condition.

When visiting Disney, Guests are swept away by the attention to detail and the absolutely stunning decorations and theming that go into an attraction.

However, Disney Park Guests are noticing some major damage at Space Mountain in Disneyland.

Twitter user @MattDotDisney shared the photo, where we can see a huge area where paint has fallen off the wall and more will seemingly be gone soon.

Is this the standard that you’re at now Disney? This looks so bad @Disneyland @DisneyParks

Is this the standard that you’re at now Disney? This looks so bad 😕😐@Disneyland @DisneyParks pic.twitter.com/IT4r26V6M7 — Matthew! (@MattDotDisney) June 29, 2022

Right now, Disneyland is currently in the midst of offering Guests the chance to ride Hyperspace Mountain, which is a Star Wars-themed attraction that is set to close later this week. Space Mountain will then take back over the spot with the expectation of the attraction reopening on July 5.

Disney describes Hyperspace Mountain this way:

Rocket Right onto the Battlefield

Fend off crossfire from swarms of Rebel X-wing starfighters and Imperial TIE fighters amidst an intergalactic onslaught! Your mission begins with a briefing from Admiral Ackbar—the Rebel Alliance needs help flying reconnaissance vessels to survey an Imperial Star Destroyer. After being escorted into hyperspace by an elite X-wing squadron, you arrive only to find the Star Destroyer waiting with a swarm of TIE fighters—it’s a trap! As Rebel forces valiantly battle Imperial vessels, you’re caught up in a barrage of blaster fire. Maneuvers become more intense as you join the Rebel squadron for one final, courageous assault on the menacing Star Destroyer. It’s an epic Star Wars combat scene taken straight from the films—but hurry, Hyperspace Mountain is only open for a limited time!

Have you noticed any damages when visiting Disney World or Disneyland? Let us know in the comments!