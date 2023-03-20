Disney Guests Damage New Attraction, Break Equipment

A newly-reopened area at Disneyland Resort is already suffering damage.

Disneyland Resort is home to two theme parks, Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park, which draw in millions of Disney Park Guests each and every year. While Disneyland Park is known for its iconic attractions, like Jungle Cruise, “it’s a small world”, Space Mountain, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Haunted Mansion, there are plenty of other attractions and entertainment offerings to enjoy, as well.

One of the most popular attractions to enjoy is the newly-reopened Mickey’s Toontown.

The reimagined land reopened this spring with several attractions and interactive areas for Disneyland Guests to enjoy. The area includes Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, Chip ‘N’ Dale GADGETcoaster, Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin, and CenTOONial Park. The land is located at the back of Disneyland Park just behind Fantasyland and across from Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

Though Mickey’s Toontown only reopened a couple of days ago, there have already been signs of damage.

Twitter user @hastin shared a photo where we can see roller slides in the play area have already been broken.

One of the roller slides in Toontown is broken already. #Disneyland

It’s interesting that this damage has already occurred just a couple of days into the land’s reopening. Disney Cast Members will get this fixed quickly, though, and this should affect the attraction’s availability in the future.

Disneyland Resort is about to get much bigger

In other developments at Disneyland Park, Indiana Jones Adventure has now reopened after several months of refurbishment. Matterhorn Bobsleds, which is located in Fantasyland at the theme park, is set to close down on April 17, 2023. No reopening date has been shared for the beloved Disney Park coaster thus far. Splash Mountain remains open for the time being, but the attraction will be replaced by Tiana’s Bayou Adventure soon, and the expectation is that a permanent closure will be announced in the coming months. Splash Mountain in Magic Kingdom Park at Walt Disney World Resort has already shut down for good.

The Adventureland Treehouse– replacing Tarzan’s Treehouse— is expected to reopen in 2023, as well.

Next door at Disney California Adventure Park, Grizzly River Run and WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure both reopened after undergoing short refurbishment periods, while Silly Symphony Swings at Pixar Pier is currently closed and is expected to open later this year.

If all that weren’t enough, Disney CEO Bob Iger and Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro teased that an Avatar expansion would be coming to Disneyland Resort in the future. However, the details on the attraction– and if it could involve an entire World of Pandora, similar to the one at Disney’s Animal Kingdom– remain unclear.

Have you visited Mickey's Toontown at Disneyland Park since its reopening?