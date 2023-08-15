Universal Studios Cuts Into Disney’s Core With Another Expansion

Universal Studios Orlando is pushing to be the leader in the theme park industry, and many insiders would say they’ve gotten there.

Over the course of the last couple of years, many fans of Walt Disney World Resort have complained about offerings being cut. While the theme park giant has seemingly begun to make strides back in the right direction, according to some, prices still remain high, and much of this backlash has allowed other companies to increase their market share, in particular Universal Orlando Resort.

Already the major competitor to Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort has two theme parks– Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure– as well as a water park in Universal’s Volcano Bay, and a shopping and dining district in Universal CityWalk. In recent years, Universal Orlando has added several new attractions, including Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, and The Bourne Stuntacular. They’re not stopping there, either.

Universal Studios Orlando is set to open Epic Universe, an all-new theme park, that will feature lands such as SUPER NINTENDO WORLD, How To Train Your Dragon land, an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and Universal Classic Monsters land. But, we shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves.

Universal Studios Florida just recently opened Minion Land, and the company is extremely proud of the new offerings in the theme park. Much of the focus has been on Villain Con Minion Blast and the Minion Cafe, for good reason.

Villain-Con Minion Blast blends immersive sets, interactive game-based technology, and an original storyline for a first-of-its-kind attraction that puts Guests’ villainous skills to the test to see if they have what it takes to become a member of the Vicious 6 – a notorious group of supervillains from the hit film, Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022). Villain-Con Minion Blast is also the first Universal Orlando attraction to feature a connected gameplay experience via The Official Universal Orlando Resort App. By syncing their blaster to the app with just a tap, contenders can take their game to an entirely new level and track their scores, embark on special missions within the attraction, unlock evil perks and extra powerful blasts to help them gain more points and earn digital collectibles.

At the new Illumination’s Minion Cafe, Guests can expect an immersive new eatery that offers something for everyone in a highly entertaining dining experience that features three themed areas designed after beloved Minions Kevin, Stuart, Bob and Otto: the Kitchen, the Breakroom and the Dining Room.

But, one of the most interesting options in Minion Land is a permanent area where Guests can meet some of their favorite Illumination characters. While character meet and greets are popular at Disney, they aren’t quite as readily available at Universal Orlando. This new area, however, changes that and gives younger visitors another offering to enjoy.

Universal Orlando Resort recently tweeted a photo of the new meet and greet, which of course, includes the minions.

Have you had the chance to meet the minions?

The Illumination Theater features numerous characters for Guests to meet, including the Minions, Gru, Margo, Edith, and Agnes, plus new additions from the hit film, Sing, which include Rosita, Gunter, and Johnny.

What do you think of the major expansions happening at Universal Studios? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments below!