Adult-Only Spaces Open at Walt Disney World

Disney Adults seem to be the perfect low-hanging fruit for ridicule on social media. While they have done some rather ridiculous stunts in the past, they are indeed still one of Disney’s biggest and most vocal demographics. While the subject of adult-only events at the Disney Parks has been up in the air, Disney already has its share of adult entertainment.

As support for adult-only Disney days continues to gain traction, Disney already has multiple hotspots for older audiences scattered throughout the Walt Disney World Resort. If variety is the spice of life, adults can certainly have a well-seasoned visit.

Disney World Welcomes Disney Adults

Recently, some fans have stated that it’s silly to think that Disney would ever have any form of child-free anything, but that statement is horribly mistaken. While the Disney Parks draw an immensely large fanbase of younger guests, they’ve been catering to adults for just as long.

Places like the Magic Kingdom are obviously going to appeal to young and young at heart, but that doesn’t mean everything under Disney’s brand is directed primarily at kids. The Walt Disney World Resort arguably has much more adult-centric spaces than most would think.

When it comes to Parks, Disney World is more or less balanced when it comes to the age ratio. Kids have the Magic Kingdom, adults have EPCOT, and both Hollywood Studios and Disney’s Animal Kingdom are where the two tend to meet in the middle. But what about something with little to no kids involved?

While drinking around the world at EPCOT might be one of the primary examples that come to mind, Disney knows how to keep adult guests happy with or without the kids. Several spots scattered throughout Disney property cater primarily to an adult audience without a truly official age limit.

Disney might not incorporate adult-only days anytime soon; they’ve always had unofficial adult hours at places like Disney Springs and some resorts. Places like the Springs and Boardwalk Resort are home to piano bars, nightclubs, and shopping more directed at parents than the kids they brought to the Parks.

The cherry on top of this magical sundae is that Disney officially published an adult guide to the Walt Disney World Resort. Not only is Disney promoting some of the more intense thrill-rides like the new TRON coaster, but the guide also recommends a slew of adult activities like wine tastings and shopping venues.

While this isn’t a strict no-kids-allowed scenario, Disney definitely has multiple activities that aren’t designed with young guests in mind. It might not be the Disney-Adult days some want, but Disney is certainly trying to incorporate more grown-up visitors.

Do you think Disney needs adult-only spaces? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!