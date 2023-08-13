Once Again, It’s Cool To Hate Disney Adults

Disney Adults are easy online punching bags. Though jokes about grown-ups liking Disney Parks and movies are harmless, they’ve resulted in real-life harassment for some Guests. One woman was bullied for crying when she met her late father’s favorite character at Walt Disney World Resort. Another couple drew ire for the way they handled their proposal at Disneyland Paris.

But this week, viral YouTuber MeatCanyon/Papa Meat (Hunter Hancock) amused Disney Adults and haters alike with a video called “The Disney Adult Problem.”

“If you’re over like 30 years old, dare I even say 25, and you are religiously a big Disney fan and you like going to Disney World, that’s your favorite thing ever… It’s creepy,” Hancock began. “There’s no other way to say it… It’s become a part of culture within itself.”

Hancock explained that while imagining a trip to Disneyland Resort during a Twitch stream, he stumbled upon a Disney100 Celebration vlog from Disney YouTuber Kyle Pallo. He joked about the YouTuber’s childlike wonder at everything Disneyland and Disney California Adventure.

“People, they’re updating the concrete live now,” Hancock quipped in response to Pallo’s excitement at construction workers. “Wrap your head around that. I don’t think I’ve ever seen Disney once update the concrete in person. I mean, these workers who are doing minimum wage work, they’re out here really early before we even got here. I’m going to look at them like they’re f**king animals in a cage.”

“What I’m jealous of is, I will never feel this kind of excitement for just the most mundane things,” Hancock said.

He added some of his raunchy comedic flair to Pallo’s video, joking about the YouTuber “touching himself” in a theater while watching Pixar’s Cars (2006), Goofy selling drugs on a street corner at Disney California Adventure Park, and comparing Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout! to the Scientology headquarters.

But even Hancock was impressed by some of Disneyland Resort.

“Oh, that’s the Guardians ride? This is just a whole ride?” he asked. “Holy sh*t… Honestly, the animatronic’s dope.”

Hancock called Pallo “the most f**king annoying guy” for screaming onboard attractions and yelling at characters.

But in the end, Papa Meat enjoyed his visit to Disneyland Resort, and assured fans there was no real resentment toward Disney Adults.

“Hey guys, just wanted to say this was all in good fun,” Hancock added in a comment. “Certainly no disrespect to the creator. Was just being a silly goofball! Nothing but love here. Hugs and kisses.”

As for Pallo? He took the video in stride.

“This is hilarious,” he commented. “Much love dude.”

“I love you Kyle,” Hancock replied.

Are you a Disney Adult? Share your thoughts on the phenomenon with Inside the Magic in the comments!