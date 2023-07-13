Disneyland Researching Negative Guest Behavior as Violence Increases

Guests are still breaking the Disneyland rules… and the Southern California Disney Park isn’t happy.

In the past week alone, Inside the Magic reported a Guest climbing out of a Pirates of the Caribbean boat and into the ride water, endangering his infant; another Guest hopping into a restricted area to retrieve a lost item; and one more Guest who reached into the “it’s a small world” water, stealing coins from the ride.

According to Reddit user u/shiftpgdn, Disneyland Resort is tracking Guest complaints about fellow visitors’ behavior. They shared this survey they received after visiting Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, and Downtown Disney:

This post visit survey had an interesting question I haven’t seen before.

The survey question asked the Guest if they agreed or disagreed with the statement: “The behavior of other Guests had a negative impact on our visit to Disneyland Park.”

The Guest strongly agreed, as did hundreds of other Disney Parks fans.

“We haven’t been in a few years and the degree of rudeness and total lack of civility from other Guests was unbelievable,” they wrote. “I can only imagine how poorly the Cast Members are getting treated. Also someone stole the bubble wand out of my kids stroller while we were in the Tiki Room.”

u/introverted_panda_ received the same survey question and reported selecting “Strongly Agree.”

“Even my teenagers were sick of teenagers cutting,” they said. “My 13 year old son sighing loudly after 8 people cut a 45 minute line saying ‘Why are people like this.’ had me cracking up.”

But some fans weren’t optimistic about Disneyland Resort’s ability to stop rule-breaking.

“I just don’t know how Disney puts a stop to other Guest behavior,” u/IndependenceLegal746 argued. “It’s bad. It seems like it gets worse every single visit. We usually go once a month. But I’m seriously considering not renewing our passes. It no longer brings me joy. Everything about it is stressful. Then add other Guests poor behavior and it’s just a headache.”

Still, this isn’t the Theme Park’s first effort at curbing harmful behavior. Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort added “courtesy” policies to their websites months ago, giving Disney Cast Members more authority to punish unruly Guests.

“Be the magic you want to see in the world. You must always remember to treat others with respect, kindness and compassion,” one version of the policy reads. “Those who can’t live up to this simple wish may be asked to leave.”

Has your visit ever been impacted by other Guests breaking Disneyland rules? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

