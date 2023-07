A magical vacation to the Happiest Place on Earth devolved into a nightmare for one Disneyland Resort Guest this week. After his child threw their iPad into a dirty pond, a father climbed into the restricted area to rescue the device.

TikToker @loveforluke2020 shared this video of bystanders helping the Guest grab the iPad from the pond:

Another Guest climbed over the fence and held the man’s shirt as he reached into the water to grab the iPad. Ultimately, he was successful and didn’t fall into the water.

While this incident worked out, other Guests haven’t been so lucky. Last month, a woman was arrested after climbing a Big Thunder Mountain Railroad fence. She was found hiding in the bushes by the rollercoaster. Another Guest was apprehended after climbing onto a boulder in Cars Land.

In 2022, a Guest climbed onto a topiary in EPCOT at Walt Disney World Resort and pulled her child along with her for a photo-op. This is a common occurrence at Disneyland Paris: Guests are often seen picnicking and playing on off-limits grass or landscaping.

Following a series of inappropriate and violent incidents, Disneyland and Walt Disney World added “courtesy” policies to their websites this year. Though they gave Disney Cast Members more power to punish unruly Guests, little has changed. Fights and other misbehavior are on the rise at Disney Parks worldwide.

Locate the nearest Disney Cast Member if you drop an item into a restricted area at Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park, or Downtown Disney. Never climb over fences to retrieve personal belongings.

