Adult and Child Climb Into Restricted Area and Onto Disney Topiary For Photos

As of late, we have seen quite a number of Disney World Guests climbing into unauthorized areas at the Disney Parks. For example, we reported on a Guest climbing out of a boat while on Living With the Land in an attempt to steal a cucumber as well as another Guest climbing into an off-limits area of Cinderella Castle.

Now, two more Walt Disney World Guests were spotted in an unauthorized and off-limits area, this time at EPCOT and involving an adult and a child.

In a video posted to TikTok, you can see an adult and a child, who assume to be father and son, climb over the fence and into the flower bed to get closer to the Remy topiary. The child then climbs onto the Remy topiary right before you hear a Disney Cast Member telling them they cannot be in there.

The adult and child then proceeded to get off the Remy topiary and walk back through the bed of flowers before leaving the restricted area.

This incident happened yesterday, August 24. You can see the video below or by clicking here.

As a reminder, the Walt Disney World Resort, as well as the other Disney Parks like the Disneyland Resort, have strict measures in place when it comes to prohibited activities while on property. For Walt Disney World specifically, which is where this incident took place, the website shares including the following is strictly forbidden:

Engaging in any unsafe act or other act that may impede the operation of the Walt Disney World Resort or any part thereof. Unauthorized access or entry into backstage areas or areas designated only for Cast Members. Obstructing sidewalks, entrances, driveways, patios, vestibules, stairways, corridors, halls or landings.

Walt Disney World Resort’s official property rules can be found here.