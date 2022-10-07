Guests Seen Climbing All Over Disneyland Props and Decorations

When visiting any of the Disney Parks, whether it’s Disneyland in Southern California, Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, or any of the international Resorts like in Hong Kong or Shanghai, Guests are always in for an incredible experience.

Part of what makes the experience so great is the insane attention to detail that Disney offers. All of the Disney Parks are famous for their intense theming and immersive details. You may notice this with the incredibly-detailed buildings, some of which you cannot even access.

It’s a dream of every Disney Park fan to find their way into an off-limits area just to see what it actually looks like inside. But Disney has rules for a reason and Guests are expected to follow them and stay out of areas they are not supposed to be in.

Unfortunately, not every Guest abides by these rules. In a tweet shared a few days ago, a crowd of Guests could be seen climbing over a prop car in the Park:

This is a somewhat prevalent issue with Guests at Disneyland Paris, as we have covered multiple instances of Guests climbing all over Park displays.

A few more examples of Guests breaking the rules were shared by @_disney._stuff_on TikTok:

Disneyland Paris guests breaking rules

Guests are always encouraged and instructed to remain in designated areas of the Park as this not only helps maintain the Park but keeps Guests safe as well. Failure to do so could have you removed from the Park.

Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, Tokyo Disney Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, and Hong Kong Disneyland all have Theme Park rules and guidelines that all Guests must follow.

