Disney World Issues Warning, Affects Guests at Popular Resort

Walt Disney World Resort has issued a warning for Guests staying at a popular Disney Resort.

When people initially think about Walt Disney World Resort, they likely think about the four theme parks– Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park– where they are able to enjoy all kinds of classic rides and spectacular entertainment offerings. In addition, Disney Springs is home to hundreds of shopping and dining options, as well as attractions like a movie theater, a giant air balloon, and much more.

But, it doesn’t stop there. Perhaps some of the greatest memories made at “The Most Magical Place on Earth” happen at the beloved Disney Resorts. Disney has more than 25 Resort hotels available for Guests to stay at during their visit. These hotels come with their own benefits, including complimentary transportation to the Disney Parks, Early Admission where you can beat some of the crowds planning to rope drop, and select Disney Resorts even have nights with “Extended Evening Hours,” where you’re able to enjoy either Magic Kingdom or EPCOT for an extended time after regular Guests have left the Parks.

However, if you’re planning a stay at one of Disney’s most popular Resorts in the future, you should be aware of a warning message that Disney World just issued.

Guests staying at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort will not have every feature available to them if they’re planning a stay for early 2024. The Fuentes del Morro Pool is the largest pool at the Disney Resort. It features two waterslides—including one measuring 102 feet long–, a shipwreck play area complete with mini-slides for the little ones, a 12-person spa, and poolside tropical drinks at the Banana Cabana pool bar.

“From January 2024 through April 2024, the Fuentes del Morro Pool at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort will be closed for routine maintenance,” Disney shared. “Guests may see or hear construction work during daytime hours.”

While the Fuentes del Morro Pool at Disney’s Caribbean Beach will be closed for nearly all of the winter and well into the spring, the good news is that the hotel has five other leisure pools for Guests to enjoy. Though these pools are smaller, they still offer the opportunity for Guests to relax, especially after a long day at the Parks.

This is one of many luxury Disney Resorts undergoing refurbishments. Disney’s Contemporary Resort has been undergoing refurbishments, and the walkway between Shades of Green and the Polynesian Village Resort recently closed, as well.

