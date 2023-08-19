Disney Springs Sweets To Sample On Your Shopping Trip

If you have a sweet tooth and are visiting Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, you have an overwhelming list of treats to choose from. Each Disney Park has famous desserts guests enjoy sampling. But Disney Springs (sometimes called Downtown Disney) also has plenty of the best desserts to enjoy. If you are craving sorbet, cold brew coffee, cookie dough, dark chocolate, or a cookie, you have options at Disney Springs. Let’s talk treats from the West Side and The Landing to Disney Springs Marketplace and Town Center!

Gideon’s Bakehouse

If you don’t believe Gideon’s Bakehouse at Disney Springs is that great, just look at the long line outside the shop. Even years after opening, this gothic-themed shop that serves up cold brew and massive cookies is still flooded with guests.

The great news is that you can join a virtual wait list that will text you when it’s time to return to enter the shop. I never skip a Peanut Butter Crunch cookie at Gideon’s Bakehouse.

Salt and Straw

As an ice cream enthusiast, I wish I had a Salt and Straw Ice Cream near me in Georgia. This artisan ice cream shop prides itself on unique flavors and high-quality ingredients. You can taste flavors you are interested in before deciding which flavor is best. Stop by to grab a scoop at this ice cream shop to enjoy in the shade outside, or take it on the go as you continue shopping.

Everglazed Donuts

Donut and coffee fans cannot miss a trip to Everglazed Disney Springs. This donut shop serves up surprising flavors that are as beautiful as they are tasty. Everglazed Donuts is a favorite Disney World coffee spot, and I snag a cold brew when the shop is near me during a vacation.

My top pick at this spot is the Fruity Pebbles Donut and a Reese’s Nitro Coffee. Made with nitro cold brew, oat milk infused with Reese’s PB Sauce, peanut butter and vanilla syrups and finished with a chocolate drizzle – this drink is hard to resist.

Ghirardelli Soda Fountain and Chocolate Shop

Ghirardelli Chocolate Shop is a well-known staple of the Marketplace at Disney Springs. You can taste a complimentary Ghirardelli square of chocolate when shopping and head right next door to enjoy a lavish ice cream sundae at an old-fashioned soda fountain.

My menu favorite for sharing is the Cookie Crumble Hot Fudge Sundae. With fresh vanilla and cookies ‘n cream ice cream, handmade hot fudge, whipped cream, buttery chocolate chip cookie crumbles, and two Milk Chocolate Caramel minis on top, what’s not to love?! The Ghirardelli ice cream and chocolate shop are always on my family’s Disney Springs list.

Erin McKenna’s Bakery NYC

The Erin McKenna’s Bakery NYC menu is filled with decadent cupcakes you can enjoy on the go during your shopping day. Located at The Landing at Disney Springs, I never miss a chance to browse the confectionary cases at this shop. You can’t make a bad choice on this menu. Still, I usually buy iced lemon teacakes or dessert cups during my visit.

Sprinkles

Sprinkles Cupcakes are as adorable as they are delicious. These perfect rounded top confections are available for purchase at Town Center at Disney Springs. In fact, you can even check off a bucket list item by purchasing a cupcake from the Sprinkles ATM outside the shop. Snagging a strawberry cupcake is a great way to enjoy a sweet treat.

Which spots are you visiting to snag a sweet treat during your shopping day? Follow Inside the Magic to learn about even more dessert and dinner spots at Disney Springs. From Marketplace Snacks and Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ Florida Kitchen to Raglan Road Irish Pub and Planet Hollywood, phenomenal dessert options exist around every turn at Disney Springs!