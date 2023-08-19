There is no shortage of fun facts about Disney World out there.

Whether you’ve ever played one of many existing Disney trivia games or learned the answers to some of the most popular Disney trivia questions by reading credited source material, today, it’s fairly easy to come away with a wealth of facts about Disney destinations and entertainment. But there’s just so much to learn, and we can guarantee that even the most adamant Disney gurus can’t even answer all trivia questions related to Disney World, specifically. So, in the spirit of learning more of those exciting lesser-known facts surrounding the most magical place on Earth, we at Inside the Magic are sharing some of our favorite less-common Disney World trivia tidbits for your reference.

How Big is Disney World in Florida?

Most people know that Disney World is massive, but the actual stats are shocking. Disney World comprises nearly 50 square miles or just under 30,000 acres. That’s basically the same size as the city of San Francisco or two Manhattans.

It’s Technically NOT in Orlando!

When mentioning Disney World by location, it’s easier to state that it is in Orlando, Florida. But the surprising reality is that it isn’t located within the official limits of Orlando. Technically, the land comprising Disney World occupies the cities of Bay Lake and Lake Buena Vista. The official addresses for each of the four Disney Parks, if navigating via GPS, are as follows:

Magic Kingdom Park: 1180 Seven Seas Drive, Lake Buena Vista, Florida 32830.

EPCOT: 200 Epcot Center Drive, Lake Buena Vista, Florida 32830.

Hollywood Studios: 351 South Studio Drive, Lake Buena Vista, Florida 32830.

Animal Kingdom Park: 551 Rainforest Road, Lake Buena Vista, Florida 32830.

There’s Another Florida Disney Resort?

So, what part of Disney World is Vero Beach Resort in? The answer is that it’s not. Disney’s Vero Beach Resort isn’t actually located on Disney World property. It is a coastal Disney Vacation Club Resort overlooking the Atlantic Ocean in Vero Beach, Florida (approximately two hours away from Disney World). It is the only other Florida-based Disney Resort not on Walt Disney World property.

The Cheapest Walt Disney World Park Ticket Prices

Did you know that when Magic Kingdom Park first opened to the public back in 1971, the price of admission was only $3.50? That’s unfathomable by today’s standards!

Secrets Surrounding Cinderella Castle

Even though Cinderella Castle stands out as the regal icon for Magic Kingdom Park, it’s not nearly as big as most people believe it to be. In all, it stands at just 189 feet and features 27 different towers. Disney incorporated the method of forced perspective when building it to make it look taller.

Another optical effect is that the Castle isn’t made of any brick or stone at all. Instead, its exterior comprises concrete, plaster, fiberglass, and steel beams.

While there are many interior functions to the Castle, including that of a restaurant, there also happens to be a secret suite up above, only offered to Guests on the most special and esoteric occasions.

Geosphere Triangle Patterns

At 180 feet tall and with a total weight close to 16 million pounds, EPCOT’s massive Geosphere housing Spaceship Earth is both impressive and imposing. And if you look carefully at its design, you will notice that it is covered in a series of triangles. But just how many triangles are there? There are 60 large isosceles triangles each containing 16 small triangles equaling 960. Then, each of these can be divided into four triangles, then into three more triangles. In theory, this all comes out to 11,520 triangles forming 3,840 points. But note that some triangles are only partially included or nonexistent—forming supports, hidden doors, etc. Therefore, the actual grand total of triangles really only comes out to be 11,324.

Rainy Day Geosphere Fact

On another impressive note, did you know the Geosphere was designed to withstand Florida’s constant rainfall? The exterior shell contains small holes by which rain runs through and is then drained into the World Showcase Lagoon.

What Are the Tallest Attractions at Disney World?

Interestingly enough, the two tallest attractions are also among those considered the best Disney World attractions. We’re talking about The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror in Hollywood Studios and Expedition Everest in Animal Kingdom Park. Both attractions stand at a staggering 199 feet tall, with Expedition Everest topping slightly off at 199 and six inches.

So, why the oddball 199 number and not a full 200 feet? By Florida law, all buildings standing 200 feet or higher must have a blinking light placed on their zenith point to signal airplanes and other aircraft. Having to include this would have detracted from the attractions significantly.

The Oldest Attraction at Disney World

The oldest attraction in Walt Disney World is the Prince Charming Regal Carrousel at Magic Kingdom Park. Formerly known as Cinderella’s Golden Carousel, it was originally built in 1917 by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company for Belle Isle Park in Detroit, Michigan.

Where Does All That Change Go?

Have you ever noticed all the coins people throw into the waterways for the “it’s a small world” ride? When the attraction closes for refurbishment, all the coins are collected and donated to various charities by Disney. During such instances, the money gathered typically amounts to $100,000 or more.

Trash Can Accessibility

Disney Parks are known for their cleanliness. But did you ever realize that Disney Imagineers designed each location so that every Guest is only ever 30 steps away from a trash can?

Disney World Bus Ranking

Believe it or not, Disney’s diligent shuttle bus service ranks as the third largest bus system in all of Florida. The fleet comprises roughly 300 or so buses.

The Haunted Mansion Hearse

We could probably come up with at least 999 fun facts about this iconic Magic Kingdom attraction, but one of my favorites is the role that unassuming buggy hearse right outside once played in Hollywood history. This was the very buggy used in the 1965 film The Sons of Katie Elder.

The Torii Gate Inspiration

At some point during your EPCOT travels, you’ve likely used that Torii Gate at the Japan Pavilion as the backdrop for a photo. But did you know that its design was actually inspired by a real Torii Gate? We’re referring to the one and only Torii Gate at the Itsukushima Shrine in Japan.

A Polynesian Pleasant“tree”

If you take a close look at the flora just outside the Great Ceremonial House at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, you may just spot a novelty. It’s an actual Kukui Nut Tree, also known as a Candlenut Tree—a direct implant from Hawaii and the state’s official tree.

Noted Notable Names

Disney likes to have fun naming certain features in rides, attractions, and other venues—even when the names aren’t commonly used. For instance, we bet you didn’t know that the smiling clock face in the queue of “it’s a small world” has a name. It’s “Glockenspiel.”

Can you name the six different train cars operating at Big Thunder Mountain? They’re “I.M. Brave,” “I.B. Hearty,” “U.B. Bold,” “I.M. Fearless,” “U.R. Courageous,” and “U.R. Daring.”

How about the names of every Jungle Cruise Ship? Here you have “Congo Connie,” “Amazon Annie,” “Irrawaddy Irma,” “Ganges Gertie,” “Mongala Millie,” “Kwango Kate,” “Sankuru Sadie,” “Nile Nelly,” “Orinoco Ida,” “Ucvali Lolly,” “Rutshuru Ruby,” “Senegal Sal,” “Volta Val,” “Wamba Wanda,” “Zambesi Zelda,” and “Bomokandi Bertha.”

Bomokandi Bertha isn’t the only “Bertha” at Disney World. There’s also “Big Bertha,” the name given to that stunning organ in the lobby at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa.

The “Spirit of America” Statues

Do you know what all the “Spirit of America” statues at the American Adventure Pavilion in EPCOT represent? They stand for Adventure, Compassion, Discovery, Freedom, Heritage, Independence, Individualism, Innovation, Knowledge, Pioneering, Self-Reliance, and Tomorrow.

How Many Animals Are Carved into the Tree of Life?

At 145 feet high and 50 feet wide, the impressive Tree of Life at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park features many intricate animal carvings in its base. In all, you will be able to spot a grand total of 325 creatures if you look closely.

Public Park Closures

In its five decades of operation, Walt Disney World Resort has only ever fully closed to the public nine times. The first time was in September 1999 for Hurricane Floyd. Two years later, the Parks closed during the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks. Disney World closed three times in 2004, all because of hurricanes—Hurricane Charley, Hurricane Frances, and Hurricane Jeanne. Hurricane Matthew prompted an October 2016 closing, with Hurricane Irma following suit a year later in September 2017. The longest Park closure, however, occurred in March 2020 when Disney World shuttered for 116 days due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Then, as recently as September 2022, Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc and prompted another closure. There have also been many instances where Disney World has had to undergo partial or half-day closures.

Do you have a fascinating Disney World tidbit or fun fact you’d like to include? Add it to the comments below.