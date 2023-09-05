Disney Security Cast Member Destroys Guest’s Gaming Device

Disneyland Security Cast Members work hard to keep Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney District, and Disney California Adventure Park safe. They ensure all guests follow the Disneyland Resort Code of Conduct, confiscating prohibited materials at the gate.

After leaving your Disney Resort Hotel or arriving at the parking garages, Disneyland security will check your bags and potentially ask you to go through a metal detector. Disobeying their instructions can result in consequences, including a no-trespassing order.

Most Disney Cast Members provide magical experiences, even at security checkpoints. But as with any job, mistakes happen. Reddit user u/SheepherderDapper recently shared an unfortunate encounter with a Disneyland Security Cast Member who broke their portable gaming device.

“Disneyland Security Guard cracked my screen during inspection 😢,” the guest wrote.

Initially, the guest believed the Disney Cast Member only damaged the glass in front of the PocketGo screen. However, upon further inspection, they realized the actual screen was broken, too.

Disneyland Resort didn’t comment publicly on the incident, but the guest implied they didn’t offer to cover a repair.

This aggressive bach search follows a shocking altercation at Walt Disney World Resort in July. A guest using a wheelchair alleged that a Disney Security Cast Member repeatedly punched their wheelchair after they told the employee that they couldn’t stand up for a search.

“People can’t get away with this, and Disney needs to train people better,” the guest said at the time. “I’ve had nothing but good experiences up until today, but I can’t let that happen to anyone else… You can’t be rough with us all the time.”

Have you had negative encounters with Walt Disney World or Disneyland security? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.