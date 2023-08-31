Disneyland Fights To Keep Its Monopoly on Expensive Parking, Insider Reports

A pricey Disneyland parking spot might be guests’ only option for the foreseeable future.

Disneyland Resort owns two parking garages: Mickey and Friends and the Pixar Pals Parking Structure. On busy days, Guests might find themselves further away at the Toy Story Parking Area . Short-term visitors can save by paying by the hour in the separate Simba Lot, steps from the Downtown Disney District .

A Disneyland parking voucher costs $30 per standard-size car (or $50 for Preferred Parking). At Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel and Spa, and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, overnight guests pay $35 per night to park. Daytime visitors pay $35 for the first hour and $10 for each additional hour, with a maximum parking rate of $75.

With rising Disney Park ticket prices and food costs, guests try to save however they can. But unless you fly to Anaheim, you might be stuck with a hefty parking bill during your visit to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

Anaheim City Planning Commissioner Grant Henninger recently clashed with Disneyland Resort’s Head of Government Relations. He questioned the Disney Cast Member about future transportation options from Anaheim Regional Transport Intermodal Center (ARTIC) to Disneyland Resort.

A direct transportation route from ARTIC to the Disney Parks would benefit guests who took busses or trains instead of cars, meaning they wouldn’t have to pay Disneyland parking fees.

The Disneyland Resort official wasn’t interested in saving ARTIC guests’ time and money. Henninger suspected it had something to do with the hundreds of thousands of dollars the Southern California Disney Park earns from parking fees.

“Ran into Disneyland’s head of government relations over the weekend,” Henninger wrote. “I said something about needing a transit from ARTIC to Disneyland. She absolutely objected to that idea. Could have something to do with the half million dollars/day they can make from their parking structures.”

Ran into Disneyland’s head of government relations over the weekend. I said something about needing a transit from ARTIC to Disneyland. She absolutely objected to that idea. Could have something to do with the half million dollars/day they can make from their parking structures. https://t.co/bc6HV3wuQp — Grant Henninger (@GrantHenninger) August 30, 2023

The name of the Disneyland Resort employee Henninger spoke to is unknown. The Walt Disney Company hasn’t issued a response to his tweet.

What alternatives would you like to Disneyland parking? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.