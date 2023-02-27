Disneyland Guests Complain About Lack of Electric Vehicle Parking, Worry About Being Stranded

The first ride for most Disneyland Resort Guests is the long journey through a maze of parking garage ramps. Despite the cute names like Mickey & Friends Parking Structure, Pixar Pals Parking Structure, and Toy Story Parking area, it can be anything but magical to make it to your $30 parking spot.

On Sunday, one Disneyland Resort Guest accused the Southern California Disney Park of endangering those who drive electric vehicles (EVs) by not providing enough charging spots.

“Disneyland really needs to get more EV charging at the garage,” u/sundogmooinpuppy wrote on Reddit. “I guess, we are at the point where you have to ‘rope drop’ EV parking! I went on a day with reduced attendance and there was no charging available at around 9am. I’m just saying that this could get some people into a pickle if you are driving a distance to get there!”

Others agreed, and some alleged that Disney Cast Members aren’t trained to keep track of available EV spots. “They actually have empty EV spots in M&F every d*mn day,” said u/beastman_robert. “The problem is due to their crap parking procedures they do not provide access to them unless you arrive at the right time.”

But others criticized the Guests for not charing their vehicle ahead of time. “Why would you knowingly drive a distance on anything less than a full charge and expect to get a space at a charger?” u/JoePetroni asked. “Most EV’s can do a 200 mile round trip charge and I’m being conservative, most can do more.”

“So Disney needs to install more for you? Now that you mention it, they need to install a gas station for me too!” u/ruttyrutty snarked. “So annoying that I have to prepare before I go. Ugh!”

