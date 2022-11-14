Guest Finds Crack Pipe In Disneyland Parking Lot

in Disneyland Resort

Posted on by Jess Colopy
Screenshots from a TikTok showing the Toy Story parking lot at Disneyland. Something is censored in the middle of one of the screenshots.

For most, Disneyland Resort is a place to escape the horrors of the real world. After all, it’s The Happiest Place on Earth!

But nowhere is perfect, not even Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. In May, we reported on a brawl that broke out between Guests awaiting the return of Fantasmic!, a beloved nighttime show. An intoxicated Guest also started a fistfight at the exclusive Club 33 in August.

sleeping beauty castle decorated for the walt disney company's 100th anniversary at disneyland
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

One Guest, Marissa (@lilahm_), had her own not-so-magical experience at Disneyland Resort this week. While walking through the Toy Story Parking Lot, Marissa noticed an interesting object left behind by a fellow Guest. She shared a video of her discovery on TikTok:

The things we find at Toy Story parking lot 🤦🏻‍♀️ #disney #disneyland #disneytok #oops #YellowstoneTV#disneyparks#disneytiktok#high#ghetto#parati#fyp#foryou#tiktok#toystory

Tucked inside a crack in the pavement was a pipe used for smoking crack cocaine. “The things we find at Toy Story parking lot 🤦🏻‍♀️,” Marissa wrote in the caption.

“Is that the new magic band everyone’s been talking about?” @questionablycrispyrat joked.

california adventure food and wine 2022
Credit: Disney

“What are the odds of that, a crack pipe in a crack 😅,” @danny.g.3389 mused.

Marissa didn’t provide any updates on her find or say if she reported the object to Disneyland Resort. It goes without saying that we recommend leaving any illegal substances and drug paraphernalia at home when visiting the Disney Parks!

If you ever find something like this at Disneyland or Walt Disney World Resort, it’s best to alert a Disney Security Cast Member.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.

Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alumni and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

