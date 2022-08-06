Intoxicated Club 33 Guest Starts Fist Fight at Disneyland

Yet another fight has broken out at the Disney Parks — this time at Disneyland Resort in California.

In a video posted to TikTok by bbcramirez, Disneyland Guests are seen pushing and shoving one another, with a few punches being thrown, before a Cast Member and other Guests break it up. They captioned the video:

Crazy fight at Disneyland #fyp #xyzbca #disney #disneyland

You can watch the video below or by clicking here.

Another user, who says they are a Cast Member, said that an intoxicated Club 33 Guest was the one who caused he fight. They commented on the video:

I’m one of the custodial cast members that was there and it was a drunk club 33 guest that started the fight

TikTok user Raeanne Thomas43 also commented on the video, saying:

theme parks really shouldn’t serve alcohol because some adults cant handle themselves

Details as to when this fight occurred or what happened to the Guests involved in the fight are unclear at this time. Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

This video is surfacing just weeks after a brawl broke out at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World. Many punches were thrown, shirts were being pulled, Guests were being choked and, unfortunately, kids were crying.

Please note that Disney Cast Members and security officials are always at the theme parks in order to maintain a safe environment as much as possible. If you ever witness activity such as a fight or anything of this nature, or if you are ever concerned when visiting one of the Disney Parks, be sure to find the nearest Cast Member or report your issue with Guest Relations, located in each of the Disney Parks.

Additionally, if you ever get into a fight while at Disney, you may be escorted out of the Parks and issued a lifetime ban.