Walt Disney World Security Cast Members are trained to keep Guests safe. Posted at the entrance to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney Springs, the Transportation & Ticket Center, and some Disney Resort hotels, Security Guards guide Guests through metal detectors and search their bags, strollers, and other personal belongings. They enforce all Disney Park rules, from banned items to dress code violations.

Unfortunately, after a terrifying interaction at EPCOT this week, one Guest no longer feels safe interacting with Walt Disney World Security Guards. Bernie (@thequeerdisabledjew on TikTok) shared their story after a Security Cast Member allegedly punched their wheelchair repeatedly, causing severe pain:

“I’m a wheelchair user; I cannot go through metal detectors,” Bernie explained. “Usually, someone comes up to me, has to pat down my clothes a little bit, they see that I don’t have anything. They ask me to lean forward. I say, ‘I can’t; I have a metal spine from a spinal cord injury. I can’t do that.’ And then they’re okay; they let me into the Park.”

“Today, a woman who was Security did not take that for an answer,” they continued. “Since I could not lean forward, she decided to take it upon herself to go behind my wheelchair and start punching the back of it.”

Though Bernie understood the Security Guard intended to pat down the wheelchair to check for hidden objects, they made it very clear that they were in pain.

“She punched the first time – I screamed out. She punched the second time – I screamed out,” Bernie recalled. “Then she said, ‘That was necessary.’ It was not. She hurt me. I could not go on any rides today. It was a terrible experience.”

“People can’t get away with this, and Disney needs to train people better,” the Guest concluded. “I’ve had nothing but good experiences up until today, but I can’t let that happen to anyone else… You can’t be rough with us all the time.”

Have you had negative experiences with Walt Disney World Security? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.