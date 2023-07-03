Disney World May Enforce Guest Ban After Latest Developments

No matter when you visit Walt Disney World Resort, there are certain rules and guidelines that must be followed.

“The Most Magical Place on Earth” is one of the most popular vacation destinations in the world. People from all over come to visit Walt Disney World Resort and its four iconic theme parks– Magic Kingdom Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, EPCOT, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios– as well as its many other amenities, including Disney Springs, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park (which is currently closed for refurbishment), and much more.

While Disney Park Guests are expecting to have a magical experience when visiting the theme parks, and Disney Cast Members do everything they can to ensure that Guests have an enjoyable time, that doesn’t mean that Disney World Guests are given free rein to do whatever they want.

As a matter of fact, there is a large list of rules and guidelines that must be followed in the Parks and Resorts. Most of these rules are in place to ensure that everyone remains safe during their visit. Rules such as not line-jumping and not wearing offensive clothing are in place as a courtesy to others. Visitors are asked to be courteous to both other Guests, as well as Disney Cast Members. Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case for some.

Guest behavior has gotten so bad in some instances, as a matter of fact, that Disney now has a “courtesy message” on its website where it asks Guests to “be the magic you want to see.” Just recently, a Disney Park elsewhere had to implement a ban that could result in stronger implementation at the Orlando Resort.

The Shanghai Disney Resort just announced that it would be banning wagons and stroller wagons Resort-wide. Now, strollers with length exceeding 110 cm, width exceeding 80 cm, will not be permitted on the premises.

Walt Disney World Resort already has its own set of rules for strollers, which can be seen below:

Strollers larger than 31” (79 cm) in width and 52” (132cm) in length are not permitted. Stroller wagons are also not permitted.

Strollers are not allowed on escalators. Use of strollers is permitted on elevators and ramps, available at certain locations.

A child must be removed from his or her stroller while riding on a parking lot tram.

Do not leave personal belongings in an unattended stroller.

Strollers may be moved by a Cast Member due to operational needs.

As you can see, Disney World actually allows strollers to be slightly bigger than its Shanghai Disneyland counterpart. Over the last couple of years, many Disney Park Guests have noticed that others are walking around the theme parks with stroller wagons, as well. Though these are expressly prohibited, they can be allowed for certain health conditions.

However, many Guests have said that they are noticing that Disney World has become “more relaxed” on its stroller ban. Many are seeing stroller wagons pop up in droves, but with the latest Guest behavior issues and the fact that Shanghai Disneyland has just implemented an even stricter ban, could this mean we see Walt Disney World Resort begin to enforce its stroller ban even more strongly?

Though this is just speculation, there are reasons to believe that if we’re seeing international Disney Parks begin to make these changes, these restrictions could soon be more prominent at both Disney World and Disneyland Resort, which is what many Guests have actually been hoping for.

Inside the Magic will keep you updated on the latest developments and much more related to Walt Disney World Resort.