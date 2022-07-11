Guests Repeatedly Break Rules, Trespass at Disney Parks Around the World

Disney has rules and regulations in place for the safety of both the Guests and Cast Members. Unfortunately, it seems that more and more Guests are breaking these rules.

In a new video shared to TikTok by @_disney._stuff_, we can see various photos from different incidents taking place at the Disney Parks around the world, including the photos sent to us from an anonymous Guest showing multiple children climbing onto the structure in the hub in front of the train station at Magic Kingdom to try and catch the perfect view of the fireworks. Once one child climb it, others followed.

It didn’t take long before a Cast Member came over and told the children they had to get down.

The children listened and got down as the mother came over to tell the kid to stay off. However, it was only a matter of minutes after the Cast Member left that the children decided to climb onto the structure again.

Fortunately, no children were injured but it is important to remember that Disney has rules and regulations in place for the safety of both the Guests and Cast Members. By climbing on this structure, these kids were breaking the rules, which could have led to an escort from the Park. You can read more about this specific incident here.

For a full list of Disney World rules, visit their website here.

Other photos include Guests swimming in the fountain near Cinderella Castle, Guests climbing up on the structure at Disneyland Paris, Guests sitting in a blocked off grass area, and more.

You can watch the full video below or by clicking here.

Again, Disney has rules and regulations in place for the safety of both the Guests and Cast Members. Please familiarize yourselves with the rules and regulations at Disney before visiting.

Have you ever seen Guests break the rules? Let us know in the comments below.