Several Guests Climb Onto Structure In Order to Get a Better Fireworks View

Last night, Magic Kingdom was packed with Guests who gathered in Main Street, U.S.A. to try and get the perfect view of Disney Enchantment, Disney’s new fireworks show that debuted for the 50th anniversary.

Because the Park was packed with Guests, some children had trouble seeing the fireworks. Those children decided to break the rules and climb onto a structure in order to try and get a better view.

For starters, if you have never seen Disney Enchantment, Disney describes it has:

Watch in awe as Cinderella Castle comes to life with magical effects that—for the first time ever—extend down Main Street, U.S.A.! Plus, enjoy dazzling new lighting that illuminates the Castle courtyard and stunning fireworks that light up the night sky. All the while, classic and reimagined Disney songs will sweep you up into the adventure of a lifetime, along with an original new song by 7-time Grammy award-winning songwriter Philip Lawrence. Disney Enchantment, presented by Pandora, is truly a celebration of magic, imagination, joy and hope for all who carry dreams in their hearts. Throughout your journey, favorite Disney Characters like Raya, Moana and Joe Gardner from Soul will join as you explore a world of wonder filled with friendship, love and fun. And if darkness tries to hold you back, you’ll discover you only have to look within to find the power to believe and make your dreams come true. The magic has been inside you all along! This nighttime spectacular debuted as part of The World’s Most Magical Celebration—the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary.

An anonymous Guest sent us the following photos, showing multiple children climbing onto the structure in the hub in front of the train station. Once one child climb it, others followed.

It didn’t take long before a Cast Member came over and told the children they had to get down.

The children listened and got down as the mother came over to tell the kid to stay off. However, it was only a matter of minutes after the Cast Member left that the children decided to climb onto the structure again.

Fortunately, no children were injured but it is important to remember that Disney has rules and regulations in place for the safety of both the Guests and Cast Members. By climbing on this structure, these kids were breaking the rules, which could have led to an escort from the Park.

