Universal Calls Out Guest For Breaking Rules on Attraction

One Guest got a rude awakening after Universal Studios publicly called them out while riding an attraction.

If you have ever visited Disney World or Disneyland, you may notice that many Guests often film at attractions, however, at the Universal Studios Parks, you will rarely see Guests doing so. This is because the Universal Parks do not allow filming on rides or attractions. Disney may get on to you for holding your phone or camera before the ride disembarks, but once a ride is moving, Disney will most likely not stop the ride because of this.

At Universal, many attractions require Guests to empty their things into lockers and even make Guests go through a metal detector, like with rides such as Jurassic World VelociCoaster and Rip Ride Rockit at both Universal Studios Orlando and Islands of Adventure.

In one instance shared on TikTok, a Universal Studios Team Member uses the on-ride speakers during The Simpsons Ride to call it a Guest for recording. See the video below from @itsjosezarate:

As you can see, the immersion for the ride is completely broken as a Team Member loudly shouts and calls out the Guest, specifically citing which car and row they were sitting in. This is hardly the first time we have seen something like this happen, with some even more dangerous instances occurring.

While some may find these rules silly, it is important to remember Guests who fail to comply can end up removed from the Parks. All rules are put in place for a reason, and Guests should always try and follow them.

Crash Through Krustyland Grab a seat with The Simpsons™ on a virtual reality roller coaster ride. As the journey begins, someone is sabotaging Krustyland, Krusty the Clown’s low-budget theme park, and you’ll smash and blast through the park with Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa, and Maggie in an over-the-top non-stop adventure. Don’t worry. We’ll try to get you back in one piece. The action feels so real on this indoor simulation you’re sure to let out a “woo hoo” or two. And keep an eye out for cameos from countless Simpsons characters as you soar across Springfield and beyond.

