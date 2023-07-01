Disney Parks Announce Stroller Ban Effective Immediately

Disney has revealed its plans to enact a total ban on a very popular item at its theme parks.

The Disney Parks are notoriously expensive, with prices seemingly increasing each and every year. There’s no denying the insane cost of a Disney trip, especially in recent years. COVID-19 did not help in this department, causing Disney to cut and limit several experiences across its theme park division.

However, one of the other big hurdles Guests may face when visiting the Disney Parks is navigation. To put it simply, the Disney Resorts are huge, especially the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. Because of this, Florida Guests have the option to choose between several modes of transportation.

Due to the sheer size of the Disney Parks, a common solution for families with small children is to drag a stroller wagon around.

While these items have been banned at Walt Disney World and Disneyland since 2019, we still see them from time to time at places like Downtown Disney and Disney Springs. It appears Disney wants to cut back on how often these are seen in its parks, specifically in China.

The Shanghai Disney Resort has just announced that it will be banning wagons and stroller wagons Resort-wide. This news was revealed in a recent update on the Resort’s official website. A full list of all of the new bans is listed below:

Strollers with length exceeding 110 cm, width exceeding 80 cm (both including any accessories or extension attachments fully deployed)

Wagons, stroller wagons

Carts

Children’s tricycles

Wheeled carriers

Stroller suitcases

Any trailer-like object that is pushed, pulled or towed by an electric conveyance vehicle, wheelchair, stroller or person

These new bans will go into effect today, June 30, 2023. In a similar fashion, the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort also has stroller wagons and wagons in general. This was also revealed on its official website recently. Selfie sticks are also on the list, as are kites, drones, and other flying devices.

This change will go into effect later this year, on July 31, 2023.

