Disney Makes Major Update to Walkways at Transportation and Ticket Center

As millions of Guests visit Walt Disney World each and every year, it’s no surprise that certain aspects of the theme parks end up worn and in need of updates. For example, last year the famous Tangled restroom area in Fantasyland at Magic Kingdom recently received some fresh new paint!

Now, Imagineers are working on updating a different area of Walt Disney World — the Transportation and Ticket Center (TTC).

The Transportation and Ticket Center is a central hub for transportation to Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. Home to the Monorail, Ferry Boat, and Magic Kingdom parking lot, the TTC helps Guests get to and from two different theme parks in a quick and efficient matter.

Guests driving to Magic Kingdom must Park at the TTC and then proceed to take either the Ferry Boat or the Monorail over to the theme park. In order to get to the TTC hub from their car, they must walk along the sidewalks, or take the newly returned tram.

Lately, Guests have noticed that the sidewalk has been worn, but the good news is Disney is currently working on repairing them!

Twitter account, bioreconstruct, shared photos to the social media platform, showing the current construction work on the sidewalks, writing:

Sidewalk replacement in progress the entire length of the Magic Kingdom bus loop at TTC. Note: If it’s a busy day and bus is available, bus is usually the fastest way to the park entrance.

We are unsure when the sidewalk repairs will be completed, but Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

