New ‘Bluey’ Project Leaks, Will Leave Disney+

An Australian cartoon about a family of dogs is probably the last thing fans expected to be Disney’s most popular show. Created by Ludo Studios and distributed to American audiences by Disney, Bluey has ushered the Heeler family into the hearts of millions worldwide. After over 150 successful episodes, what’s next for Bluey, Bingo, and all their friends?

Bluey recently made headlines as the series’ creators have announced a hiatus from the show after five years of 154 episodes, but that doesn’t mean they’re done quite yet. According to The Guardian, an official rating announcement reveals that Bluey might be heading off Disney+ and onto consoles in a new video game.

Bluey Goes Gaming

Game: Bluey: The Videogame

Description: Category: Level 2 Gameplay, Media type: PC, Playstation 4 (PS4), Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Playstation 5 (PS5), Classification: General, Consumer advice: General, Author: Artax Games, Publisher: Outright Games LTD, Year: 2 — AusVGClassifications (@AusVGClass) July 18, 2023

Thanks to Disney+, the series has found its way into the homes of countless viewers. The successful animated series has won the love and adoration from both kids and a surprisingly large amount of adults as well, and now it looks like the Heelers are coming to a variety of gaming consoles as well.

While little is known about the title at this time, a description of the experience reads,

“Follow the Heeler family on a holiday adventure to find a treasure hidden by Bandit and his brothers many years ago,” it says. “The game takes place in 5 iconic show locations, and its story mode tells a family-friendly adventure about creating your own cherished memories with your family.”

The quote above certainly sounds like the typical episode, and it will most certainly draw in a young audience of gamers. Still, perhaps the project can pull an adult fan following just like its source material. Until an official announcement is made or a trailer is dropped, they will just have to wait and see.

As successful as the series is, its a wonder this didn’t happen sooner. With that in mind, a Bluey video game might be just what fans need to tide them over until the long-awaited fourth season is finally released.

Would you play a Bluey video game? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!