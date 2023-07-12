The Show Saving Disney+ Right Now Isn’t Even Theirs

As Disney+ continues to hemorrhage subscribers, after a blow initially caused when the streamer lost international audiences after they lost the rights to stream cricket matches, things are beginning to look a little bleak.

With the WGA and SAG-AFTRA both on strike, Disney also cannot rely on the promise of new and exciting content to keep people interested – as a matter of fact, there is currently a push on social media to support the strike by canceling streaming subscriptions, sending the message to studios that audiences won’t stand for their scorched Earth tactics.

However, at least one show keeps kids and adults alike on the hook, and they just released ten new episodes today.

Twitter Is Going Berserk For ‘Bluey’

The Australian show Bluey may be intended for pre-school age children, but that has not stopped adults from latching onto the show and enjoying it too. In fact, Bluey has such a huge swath of adult fans that it was trending on Twitter this morning as they all discussed how excited they were for the ten new episodes.

Bluey is a show about a family of blue heelers – an Australian breed of dog. There’s the titular big sister Bluey, the hyperactive little sister Bingo, and their parents, Chilli and Bandit (affectionately referred to as Mum and Dad).

The Heeler family goes through the normal things families go through: Sometimes one of the kids has a grumpy day, sometimes there’s a mean kid at school, and sometimes they’ve gotta learn how to share their ice cream before it melts. But throughout it all, no matter what, there’s always a game.

Why Do Grown-Ups Love ‘Bluey’ So Much?

That’s what so many people find so charming about the Bluey family – it could be the kids or the parents. Still, at some point in each episode, one of the characters finds something great to turn into a little game. These games often help teach the children (and, for example, the audience) how to do something important, like regulate their emotions when they’re upset or go to bed when they’re not tired.

And what’s more, the parents aren’t perfect model parents. They’re good and very patient, but they can get frustrated and make mistakes just like everyone else – but when they do, they actually apologize to the kids and make it right.

They also never shut down the kids’ games – no matter what they’re doing, Mum and Dad always say “yes and” whatever crazy new rules Bluey or Bingo have come up with for the day.

There are also a lot of asides for the parents – they’re little, but they really do make the show feel like a genuine slice of family life – for example, in one episode, before a scene with Dad starts, they show him pulling a glass out of the dishwasher, scrutinizing it, and saying “well this isn’t clean,” before Bluey enters and the dishwasher is forgotten.

Little stuff like that makes Bluey such a popular show and why adults everywhere are so excited that it’s back with ten new episodes.

It Took a Year To Make The Second Half Season 3

There may be a long time between Bluey releases, but it’s not for nothing: It’s because creator Joe Brumm and the rest of the team have about four to five months to produce each episode. The first part of Season 3 aired in June of last year – so it took them a full year and change to produce this second half.

It’s no wonder Bluey fans are so excited that you can now watch Bluey Season 3 Part 2 on Disney+, but with only ten episodes, it won’t hold adult viewers’ attention forever.

Disney+ is in a tough spot going into this SAG-AFTRA strike, and based on the current tone surrounding the studios’ behavior, their subscriber count will likely continue to trend downward soon.

