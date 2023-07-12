Disney Censors F-Word on ‘Bluey’

If you’ve been keeping up with Disney news in the past few weeks, you’ll know that the company has been playing fast and loose with its censorship and editorial practices. From editing down jokes in old cartoons to replacing parts and animatronics in their theme parks, Disney is doing its best to avoid even the slightest hint of controversy. Not even something as wholesome as Bluey is safe.

Amidst Disney’s wave of control shifting, Bluey has become one of the most-watched shows on the platform and has recently received new episodes hot off the grill from Ludo Studios. However, the show isn’t immune to Disney’s censorship scissors.

Disney Flogs Bluey

Bluey might be a massive hit here in the States, but the Australian-made animated series hasn’t reached American audiences untouched. It’s almost comical exactly what Disney cuts out of the adorable show simply due to a difference in humor and vernacular gaps. Cutting fart jokes and toilet humor is outright excessive, but do words like “flog” and “lick really deserve it?”

Granted, certain nuances in Australian culture mean different things in different languages, but how much is too much when it comes to censorship? An implied joke about testicles and vasectomies is acceptable, but poop, farts, and flogging a sports team are just too far.

Out of the ten new Bluey episodes, two of them hit Disney+ with censorship in the form of altered dialogue. While it is indeed a seamless transition for most viewers, those who have seen the unedited versions floating around on TikTok immediately catch the change.

At first glance, it’s really not that big of a deal and it doesn’t detract from the enjoyment of the show. However, it’s yet another case of Disney trying to over-sanitize and over-protect their squeaky clean image.

We’ve mentioned before how the current cultural climate has made Disney too afraid to take risks, but that attention to detail has proven to be a double-edged sword. While it’s understandable that Disney would want to maintain a certain perception, things have officially gotten out of hand when they started putting Bluey under intense scrutiny.

Do you think this is Disney going too far, or just a difference of culture? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!