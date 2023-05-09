Independent Video Game Turns Mickey Mouse into a Murderous Gangster

This isn’t your grandmother’s Mickey Mouse video game.

Mickey Mouse is one of the most recognizable pop icons on the planet. If aliens came to Earth and saw Mickey Mouse, they would say, “Hey, I know that guy.” So it doesn’t take a genius to figure out that indie game developers, Fumi Games, used Steamboat Willie era cartoons as their reference when creating their new game Mouse. Even the name suggests that Walt Disney and Ub Iwerks heavily influenced the art style.

The black and white color scheme, the FPS player wearing gloves, and the apparent design of the mice in the game all remind us of Mickey Mouse. And from the gameplay alone, players can unleash Mickey’s gangster side.

As the developers describe, Mouse is inspired by the best 30s rubber hose animation and the classic noir style that will take you on a thrilling journey through a dangerous and corrupt city. Players will have various weapons, from pistols and submachine guns to dynamite and hammers. The footage also suggests that the character can chug down booze, smoke cigars, and punch enemies’ heads off.

The game, which is in its very early stages, also seems reminiscent of other titles like Cuphead but even more violent. Mouse could potentially be a fun game for older gamers, but parents must be careful with this one. With the copyright for Steamboat Willie expiring next year, a video game developer could quickly get away with something like this.

Furthermore, parents in the future should be aware that just because they see Steamboat Willie doesn’t mean it’s Disney’s project anymore. It will come as no surprise if more violent versions, or crass adaptations, of the original Mickey Mouse character, start to emerge after next year. So games like Mouse could be just the beginning, and more “evil” Mickeys may be coming.

Would you play a game like Mouse? Let Inside The Magic know in the comments.