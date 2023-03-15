UFO Sighted by Dozens of Disney & Universal Guests, Sparking Spy Balloon Concern

Aliens have arrived in Central Florida – And we’re not talking about MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack at Universal Studios Florida or Alien Swirling Saucers at Disney’s Hollywood Studios! Multiple Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort Guests captured stunning footage of an alleged UFO soaring through the night sky on Tuesday night.

@ben_seven20 initially shared blurry footage of the UFO on Twitter, writing, “Ufo over Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Anyone know what they [sic.] heck I’m seeing? 👽🛸”

Ufo over Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Anyone know what they heck I’m seeing?👽🛸 pic.twitter.com/47989xfSS6 — Ben (@ben_seven20) March 15, 2023

While no one could confirm what the object was, many shared their own videos from the incident. @irra_mtz shared footage of a bright orange streak flying across the sky over Universal CityWalk around the same time:

I saw it over Universal

I saw it over Universal pic.twitter.com/GIojixmHwc — Irra Martinez (@irra_mtz) March 15, 2023

@pilitanietogma1 shared their video of a similar, rainbow-looking streak in the sky over a residential area in Orlando:

As did @AlexSerio2:

Many shared their account of seeing the so-called Walt Disney World UFO, even if they didn’t catch it on camera. “We saw it too. Right after getting off the train,” @danmiller26 said.

We saw it too. Right after getting off the train — diamondhanddan (@danmiller26) March 15, 2023

SpaceX did launch a rocket from the Kennedy Space Center on Tuesday night. The company did not confirm if the launch of SpaceX Falcon 9 would be visible from the Central Florida area, which is located over 60 miles from the Kennedy Space Center.

But some alleged it could be related to the recent takedown of a Chinese Spy Balloon in American airspace. @RealBee1111 wrote:

WEATHER BALLOONS

WEATHER BALLOONS — SunshineRealBee (@RealBee1111) March 15, 2023

This isn’t the first UFO spotted at a Disney Park in recent months. One of the special effects used in Disneyland Park’s Wondrous Journeys Nighttime Spectacular regularly creates a ring-shaped smoke cloud in the sky, leading to multiple extraterrestrial allegations at Disneyland Resort.

Have you ever seen a UFO at Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Orlando Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks and Universal Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park and Universal Park operations.