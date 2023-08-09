Disney CEO Bob Iger Comments on Potential Sale to Apple

After multiple reports had been released speculating that Disney CEO Bob Iger could potentially sell the beloved media company to Apple, the man himself has finally made a statement on the matter.

The Walt Disney Company has made some bold business moves in recent months. Not only have they restructured numerous positions, including high-ranking executives, but Disney has begun restructuring their streaming platforms and even moved towards gambling.

Most of this has been in response to perceived business failings and a less-than-stellar box office return for the fiscal year. Naturally, this has led to speculation that Bob Iger would want to sell all of Disney to Apple, easily the most prominent tech giant in the world. And during the third quarter earnings call, the Disney CEO finally made a statement about the rumor.

Bob Iger: “It’s Not Something We Obsess About.”

During Disney’s quarterly earnings call on August 9, 2023, an investor asked Iger point-blank if he saw a scenario where the entire company would be sold to “a larger technology company,” clearly referencing Apple. The Disney CEO swiftly responded by avoiding the question.

“I just am not gonna speculate about the potential for Disney to be acquired by any company, whether they’re a technology company or not. Obviously, anyone who’d want to speculate such things would have to immediately consider the global regulatory environment.”

Iger then ended the conversation, “I’ll say no more than that. It’s not something we obsess about.”

While Iger seemed irritated by the question, it’s not completely implausible for this to happen. As CEO of a publicly traded company, his main goal is to make money for Disney’s investors. On top of this, he has had dealings with Apple before, having purchased Pixar from them in 2006, and is a former board member.

What was most surprising about this was his emotional reaction to the question. Usually, Iger is levelheaded and straightforward with his responses. During this moment, you could definitely hear the anger in his voice. Whether this was because of a possible deal that had gone wrong or that he was angry someone would have the audacity to bring this up, we’ll never know.

Do you think Disney would be better off in the hands of Apple? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!