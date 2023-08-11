Disney CEO Bob Iger Attempts to Retcon “Evil” Hollywood Strike Criticism

During the Walt Disney Company’s quarterly earnings call, Disney CEO Bob Iger attempted to undo the PR damage dealt by his previous statements on the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

Related: Disney CEO Bob Iger Comments on Potential Sale to Apple

Recently, the Walt Disney Company held its quarterly earnings call, where they tackled such subjects as raising the price of their ad-free option for Disney Plus, ESPN’s new gambling partnership, and the potential sale of Disney to tech giant Apple.

However, one moment that stood out was when Disney CEO Bob Iger released a new statement regarding the Writers’ and Actors’ strikes in Hollywood. This was the first time he had spoken on the strikes since SAG-AFTRA had joined the cause, and that’s probably a good thing since his initial statement was a public relations disaster.

Bob Iger Originally Said Union Demands Were “Very Disturbing To Me” and “Unrealistic”

During an interview with CNBC, Bob Iger spoke out against the Writers Strike, making sure to mention that their demands were “unrealistic” and the decision to strike at this moment was “disruptive” and “very disturbing to [him].”

“It’s very disturbing to me. We’ve talked about disruptive forces on this business and all the challenges we’re facing; the recovery from COVID, which is ongoing, it’s not completely back. This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption,” said the Disney CEO. “I understand any labor organization’s desire to work on behalf of its members to get the most compensation and be compensated fairly based on the value that they deliver… There’s a level of expectation that they have that is just not realistic. And they are adding to the set of the challenges that this business is already facing that is, quite frankly, very disruptive.”

Related: Bob Iger Refuses To Admit That Disney World Is Empty

Iger continued, “It will have a very, very damaging effect on the whole business, and unfortunately, there’s huge collateral damage in the industry to people who are supportive services, and I could go on and on. It will affect the economy of different regions, even because of the sheer size of the business. It’s a shame; it is really a shame.”

This statement led to outrage from the entertainment community. Not only did multiple unions and guilds come out in support of the strikes, contradicting the final part of his statement, but various celebrities also spoke out against Iger, including Ron Perlman, Billy Porter, SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher, and Walt Disney’s Granddaughter, Abigail Disney. One person, a writer for Hulu’s The Bear (2022-present), went so far as to call Iger “evil.”

Iger Changes His Tune, But Has the Damage Been Done?

During the quarterly earnings call on August 9, Bob Iger commented again on the strikes. However, the backlash to his previous statement and actors joining the cause has led to the Disney CEO changing his tune.

“Nothing is more important to this company than its relationships with the creative community. That includes actors, writers, animators, directors, and producers,” said Iger. “I have deep respect and appreciation for all those who are vital to the extraordinary creative engine that drives this company and our industry. And it is my fervent hope that we quickly find solutions to the issues that have kept us apart these past few months. And I am personally committed to working to achieve this result.”

Related: “Tone Deaf” Bob Iger Becomes the New Chapek

While this seems a bit more positive, it is also unbelievably neutral. But that’s not surprising. While Disney has always been the dream of all artists everywhere, the company has often been seen as anti-union. Not only do we see this now with the strikes happening in Disneyland Paris, but it also goes back to the early days of the Walt Disney Company when the animators picketed the studio to help form the Animation Guild as we know it today.

More than anything, this statement was an attempt to quickly bandage up the metaphorical wound his previous statement had left on the company. But like any injury you attempt to fix on your own at the moment, it’s only temporary. If Iger and Disney really want to fix this situation, the best option would be to meet with the WGA and SAG-AFTRA and actually attempt to meet their demands.

Do you think Bob Iger actually means what he’s saying? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!