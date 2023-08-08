LGBTQ Icon Slams Bob Iger After Losing Home

The current writer’s and actor’s strikes make life difficult for many working actors. What has made matters so much worse is that CEOs like Warner Bros. Discovery’s David Zaslav and Disney’s Bob Iger have made rather unsettling remarks about the current state of those on the front lines attempting to secure a better deal. Billy Porter, a modern-day LGBTQ icon, is one of those struggling actors that has revealed what he has had to do to make ends meet—along with sharing some choice words for Iger.

Billy Porter began his career in the 1990s, though he truly began to break out in the 2000s, especially when he starred as Lola in the Broadway play—Kinky Boots. Though his career began to blossom while on stage, he did not start landing substantial roles in TV and film until the 2000s—when he began his ascension as a massive fashion and LGBTQ icon. He has gained a considerable following for his role in FX’s Pose as Pray Tell and Cinderella (2021) as the Fabulous Godmother, plus additional roles in 80 For Brady, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, and more.

Naturally, Porter’s career has not yet skyrocketed, which he has stated in his choice words for Disney CEO Bob Iger. Porter was interviewed by Evening Standard, revealing that the strikes have taken a toll on his financial status and also what he has had to do to keep afloat in these uncertain times.

Billy Porter Says “F*** You” to Bob Iger

During the interview, Billy Porter revealed that he had to sell his own home to ensure he had money while the strikes were ongoing. He explained that he is not in the realm of making “F*** you money,” as his career in TV had film is not quite there yet. According to Porter:

“I have to sell my house. Yeah! Because we’re on strike. And I don’t know when we’re gonna go back [to work]. The life of an artist, until you make fuck-you money — which I haven’t made yet — is still check-to-check. I was supposed to be in a new movie and on a new television show starting in September. None of that is happening. So to the person who said, ‘we’re going to starve them out until they have to sell their apartments,’ you’ve already starved me out.”

Sadly, Porter is referring to the news from certain industry executives stating early on in the strikes that they had no intention of working with the striking actors and writers. They exclaimed that they hoped to make sure these striking workers would lose their homes so that they would accept a much meager deal. This was not the right kind of message to be sent.

The same can be said for Bob Iger, who stated, “It’s very disturbing to me. We’ve talked about disruptive forces on this business and all the challenges we’re facing, the recovery from COVID, which is ongoing, it’s not completely back. This is the worst time in the world to add to that disruption.”

Billy Porter, much like many people in the industry, took umbrage with those comments. The issue is that Iger makes millions of dollars a year, while actors like Porter have to sell their homes and belongings to ensure they can stay on the front lines to get some sort of fair deal from the producers of the world. Porter added:

“The business has evolved. So the contract has to evolve and change, period. To hear Bob Iger say that our demands for a living wage are unrealistic? While he makes $78,000 a day? I don’t have any words for it, but: f*** you. That’s not useful, so I’ve kept my mouth shut. I haven’t engaged because I’m so enraged. I’m glad I’ve been over here [in England]. But when I go back I will join the picket lines.”

Porter also revealed that he was waiting on a new TV show and movie planned for September, but since the strikes are ongoing, both projects are not moving forward. The actor does not have the residual incoming to stay afloat while the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strike for a better deal.

It does not appear that the strikes will be concluded anytime soon, and plenty of working actors like Billy Porter are not making millions of dollars per picture like the Dwayne Johnsons (he did give a huge donation to the relief fund for the strikes) and Brad Pitts of the world. Sadly, many actors also work as extras that do not get any sort of big paychecks. Hopefully, the strikes can be resolved soon, so working actors and writers will not have to struggle to make ends meet.

Bob Iger did not make himself known as the caring CEO with his recent comments, as actors like Billy Porter and SAG President Fran Drescher have both come after Disney’s CEO with choice words. Again, we hope these strikes will conclude soon and with a better deal for the backbone workers of show business.

