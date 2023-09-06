‘Jungle Cruise’ Star Welcomes New Child

Based on the beloved ride of the same name, Jungle Cruise (2021) is a film all about going on new and exciting adventures. Now, one of its stars is taking on the most challenging adventure yet: parenthood.

While Haunted Mansion and Pirates of the Caribbean usually get the most love, another beloved ride in both Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort is the Jungle Cruise. The lovable animals combined with the hilarious tour guides make for an unforgettable experience.

Naturally, Disney translated this attraction into a feature-length film, aptly titled Jungle Cruise. The movie starred Dwayne Johnson as Frank Wolff/Francisco Lopez de Heredia, Emily Blunt as Dr. Lily Houghton, Édgar Ramírez as Aguirre, Jack Whitehall as MacGregor Houghton, Jesse Plemons as Prince Joachim, and Paul Giamatti as Nilo Nemolato.

Similar to the classic film The African Queen (1951), Jungle Cruise had a fun “will-they-won’t-they” storyline where the leads fell in love and went on the adventure of a lifetime. And now, star Jack Whitehall is about to go on a new adventure of his very own.

‘Jungle Cruise’ Star Jack Whitehall Welcomes First Child

Jack Whitehall is an actor and stand-up comedian known for his performances in Bad Education (2012-present), Good Omens (2019-present), The After Party (2022-present), and Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father (2017-2021), where he documented traveling with his dad, Michael Whitehall. Now, he is a father himself!

In a post on Instagram, Whitehall announced, “Well, this just happened! Utterly overwhelming and joyous in ways I couldn’t have even imagined,” said Whitehall. “In awe of my partner [Roxy Horner], who has been amazing throughout this journey and is going to be the greatest mum ever. So excited to have started a family of my own.”

He continued, “Having vowed I’d never be that guy, I am now 100% going to be the parent that shows everyone endless pictures of their kid. I also wore Skechers to [the] hospital, I think I must accept I am a full-blown dad now.” Comedian Jack Whitehall then joked, “Name-wise, after this weekend, I think ‘rice, rice, baby’ has a nice ring to it.” Whitehall’s partner, model Roxy Horner, also shared the news on Instagram, simply saying, “The love of my life.”

While this announcement was certainly unexpected, fans of Whitehall and Horner have been showering the duo with praises and well-wishes in the comments, with one fan suggesting he should do a new series called Travels as a Father. And we couldn’t agree more.

