‘Good Omens’ Season 2 Finally Has A Release Date

It’s been four years since the TV adaptation of Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett’s Good Omens landed on Amazon Prime, but today all the waiting and suspense finally ended: Today, it was announced that Season 2 will arrive on July 28th of this year.

The announcement was actually originally made in this parody video from YouTube creators Hilly and Hannah Hindi of the Hillywood show.

Shortly after the video dropped, the Good Omens Twitter account made the official announcement.

And on the 10th of May, we were given a date for season 2, and it is ineffably good. Good Omens returns July 28th on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/SULmZxjRSe — Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) May 10, 2023

Good Omens tells the story of two wayward angels: Aziraphale (Michael Sheen), one of God’s “good” angels, and Crowley (David Tennant), one of the Devil’s “fallen” angels.

In the first season, these two are locked into a star-crossed flirtationship, made all the stronger by the fact that each of their respective bosses assigns them the impossibly important task of keeping an eye on the Antichrist – who, by the way, is a mostly normal baby in a mostly normal family.

Over time, the two begin to care for the boy, and in their oft-bumbling attempts to save him and the Earth they’ve grown to love, manage to stop the divine plan meant to bring about the end of the world.

If you look at the source material, this is all the story is, so the fact that there is a season two means that showrunner Neil Gaiman will be extending beyond the original novel, creating an entirely new plot that even dedicated fans will know nothing about.

Amazon’s official description for Season 2 of Good Omens is as follows:

Season 2 of Good Omens explores storylines that go beyond the original source material to illuminate the uncanny friendship between Aziraphale, a fussy angel and rare book dealer, and the fast-living demon Crowley. Having been on Earth since The Beginning, and with the Apocalypse thwarted, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to easy living amongst mortals in London’s Soho when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.

That surprising mystery, it would seem, is a new angel, Muriel, to be played by Quelin Sepulveda. Gizmodo had more details on the plot:

In season two, Aziraphale and Crowley are getting back to normal, living in London among mortals, when a new angel—Muriel—shows up unexpectedly at their doorstep. The angel (and new angel) and demon will have to solve a mystery before they can get back to their domestic lives together.

Fans of the quiet love story between the two angels will be thrilled to find them living in apparent domestic bliss at the beginning of this second season. (After all, they’re basically empty nesters now.) Whatever troubles they have to face together this time around will be made all the funnier by the inevitable “old married couple” squabbles they are bound to have.

What’s more, Good Omens fans can also go into this season knowing that it’s a stepping stone to even more. In 2022, Neil Gaiman said on Twitter that he and Terry Pratchett once had plans for a second book in the series, titled The Neighbor of the Beast. The author said that while the stories wouldn’t fit together exactly, that this concept “would be a hypothetical season 3” and that season 2 “would be how we would get there.”

No. We had a whole sequel plotted, but that's not Season 2. It will be Season 3 if we get there. https://t.co/FXQylbDCzY — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) October 7, 2022

The news just keeps getting better for Good Omens fans – which is good, because they’re going to need something to tide them over until Season 2 premieres on Amazon Prime on July 28.

What are you looking forward to seeing the most? Let us know in the comments below.