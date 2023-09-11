Parade Crash Causes Traffic Jam in Disney’s Magic Kingdom

Guests watched as a traffic jam occurred at the center of Magic Kingdom.

We’re, of course, talking about parades and nightly shows, all of which are present at Magic Kingdom, Animal Kindom, Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT. While all of these experiences are great in their own way, there’s nothing like witnessing Happily Ever After at Cinderella Castle at the end of a long day at Magic Kingdom. Even though Disney is, well, Disney, not everything goes to plan, with mistakes and accidents happening from time to time.

This happened at the Magic Kingdom recently, with a parade float crashing and breaking down. You can take a look at the photo below:

One of the parade floats broke down RIP pic.twitter.com/XyuTweB8xN — MagicbandManiac+ (@MagicbandManiac) September 11, 2023

A traffic jam is the last thing you’d expect to see at the end of Main Street U.S.A., but like we said, sometimes accidents and technical difficulties are unavoidable. Anyone who’s ever visited a theme park knows that rides and attractions can break down from time to time, and while annoying, this is unavoidable.

As we said, Magic Kingdom is full of iconic rides and attractions, but a large portion of guests may choose to focus on the live entertainment offerings at the park rather than dark rides and roller coasters. The newest ride at Magic Kingdom is TRON Lightcycle/Run, a thrilling new roller coaster that opened at the start of 2023. This attraction’s construction was tumultuous, to say the least, with multiple delays and other operation issues affecting the opening timeframe. The construction of TRON Lightcycle/Run also affected Magic Kingdom’s beloved Walt Disney World Railroad, forcing it to suspend operations for nearly five years. This isn’t the only new roller coaster to open at Walt Disney World, with EPCOT receiving its first-ever coaster back in 2020.

