Abandoned Disneyland Attraction Likely Closed Forever

A once-popular and beloved attraction is likely closed forever at Disneyland.

The Disneyland Resort is home to some truly incredible rides and attractions, some of which have been entertaining guests for decades. Rides like Space Mountain, Matterhorn Bobsleds, “it’s a small world,” Pirates of the Caribbean, and Haunted Mansion have all become household names thanks to the original Disneyland Resort. New experiences have opened up along the way, too, breathing new life into Disneyland.

Unfortunately, it’s often “out with the old” at the Disney parks, with older and more dated attractions closing in order for Disney to bring new and fresh ideas into the parks. The most notable example of this is Disney’s plan to close DinoLand U.S.A. at Disney’s Animal Kingdom in Walt Disney World. This idea was announced last year, with Disney teasing the possibility of it becoming a land based on Disney Animation’s Zootopia (2016). This changed recently, with Disney toying with the possibility of transforming the area into a land dedicated to Disney’s Encanto (2021) instead.

Some rides and attractions close for other reasons, remaining abandoned indefinitely. This brings us to our topic of today, The Royal Swing Big Band Ball.

This unique experience allowed guests to “dust off those dancing shoes” and enjoy themselves as a glorious band plays on stage. Most attractions at the Disney parks and resorts involve guests sitting down and strapping in, but this experience was different. Unfortunately, it’s been sitting empty since before the original outbreak of COVID-19. Disney gave no warning or reason as to why it was closing, but the building has been sitting empty and abandoned for years.

Fans voiced their concern over the attraction recently, sharing how sad they were that it will most likely is closed forever. As we stated earlier, it’s common for attractions to close at DIsney in order to make room for newer and fresher ideas. However, nothing has been announced regarding this space, indicating Disney does not have a plan for it. It’s incredibly sad to see such a unique experience sit abandoned and potentially close forever, but that’s the way things go sometimes.

It’s very possible this attraction will return one day at the Disneyland Resort, but we’re not holding our breath. With so many new things announced, this location will most likely sit for a little longer until Disney comes up with something new and more exciting to replace it with.

Some of the newer experiences at Disneyland can be found at Disney California Adventure over at Avengers Campus. Guests looking for a breathtaking dark ride should head over to Mickey’s Toontown, where they can experience Minnie & Mickey’s Runaway Railway, a ride that was brought over from Disney World’s Hollywood Studios.

Where’s your favorite spot in Disneyland? Do you prefer visiting Disneyland or Walt Disney World?