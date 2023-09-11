Disney World Expansion Halted and Delayed Until 2024

A new expansion at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, has officially been delayed.

The Walt Disney World Resort is full of great rides and attractions, but a big part of guest’s trips is choosing which hotel to stay at. Over 30 hotels are present at the Walt Disney World Resort, meaning guests may have a difficult time choosing where to book. One of the hotels we would recommend would have to be Disney’s BoardWalk Resort. , which just happened to get a pretty shocking update.

Earlier this month, we reported that the new Cake Bake Shop at Disney’s BoardWalk would most likely not be opening under its original deadline of 2023. The official website listed 2023 as the project opening date, though no specific date was given. However, we noticed that all mentions of a 2023 opening were removed from the website, indicating the grand opening had been delayed.

We now have official confirmation that the opening has indeed been delayed to 2024. This has just been confirmed by Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) on X:

NEW: The Cake Bake Shop, which was originally slated to open at Disney’s BoardWalk later this year, has provided an updated projected opening date of "early 2024." pic.twitter.com/DvJCiMKuOC — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) September 11, 2023

There is still no official date given as to when the Cake Bake Shop will open, so stay tuned here for all details. In 2022, Disney shared concept art of the new Cake Bake Shop that would be opening at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn. This new location would replace the now-closed ESPN Club. According to Disney, “This restaurant will offer both savory and dessert menus, along with afternoon tea service, in a whimsical atmosphere that complements the magic of the idyllic charm of Disney’s BoardWalk that guests know and love.”

The ESPN Club operated for nearly three decades, first opening at Walt Disney World in 1996.

Disney’s BoardWalk Resort is one of the most stunning in the entire Walt Disney World collection, featuring incredible theming, amazing atmosphere, and excellent transportation to and from both EPCOT and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Much like Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort and Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Disney’s BoardWalk Resort has been undergoing some major refurbishments and renovations, some of which have lasted for years. This new Cake Bake Shop is part of the renovations.

One of the newest “hotels” at the Walt Disney World Resort is actually set to close this month. That’s right, Disney’s ambitious Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be closing forever in September of 2023 after months of controversy and slow bookings. This pricy adventure took guests on their very own Star Wars story, immersing them in a multi-day experience. It was incredibly fun and such a creative move for Walt Disney Imagineering, but the budget just couldn’t handle the low amounts of guests who could actually afford to pay for it.

What’s your favorite hotel at Walt Disney World?