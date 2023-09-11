Unexpected ‘Harry Potter’ Prequel Rumored to Be in the Works

These days, the Wizarding World is just as familiar with controversy as dark magic. The last few years have seen everything from celebrity scandals (Johnny Depp and Ezra Miller) to backlash against JK Rowling for her divisive tweets regarding gender identity.

Controversy surrounding the author came to a head when fans boycotted the open-world video game Hogwarts Legacy (2023) long before it eventually hit shelves earlier this year. The game was even banned from one of the world’s largest gaming forums.

Related: Tom Felton Returns to Play New Character in the Wizarding World

This all came as a result of its (loose) affiliations with Rowling. While the game isn’t necessarily considered canon with any of the Harry Potter books or films, it still acts as a loose prequel, taking place in the late 1800s, 80 years before the Harry Potter era.

Once the game was released, it broke several records and stormed to the top of the gaming charts faster than you can say Nimbus 2000. Its success was, of course, inevitable. An open-world game set in the Wizarding World? A guaranteed win from the get-go.

Related: HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Could Finally Embrace Dumbledore’s Sexuality

So it makes sense that Warner Bros. plans to continue developing new Wizarding World games, just as they state on the official Hogwarts Legacy website. In fact, earlier this year, they announced that Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (TBA) is in the works.

But it may not be set to stop with the iconic sport, as it’s now rumored that a sequel to Hogwarts Legacy is also in development. According to a report from Insider Gaming, X/Twitter user @MyTimeToShineH claimed that their sources state a sequel is coming.

Check out the tweet below:

Sources confirmed that a Hogwarts Legacy sequel is in the works

Sources confirmed that a Hogwarts Legacy sequel is in the works pic.twitter.com/LQEKFmUpO9 — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) September 2, 2023

Related: ‘Sorcerer’s Stone’ Prequel: Which ‘Harry Potter’ Actors Have Returned?

It’s best to take this with a massive grain of salt, though, as Warner Bros. hasn’t confirmed anything. That said, while unexpected, it would hardly be surprising if a sequel is on the way, given the success of the first installment.

If this is the case, the Hogwarts Legacy series could essentially “replace” the Fantastic Beasts series, which were the first prequels in the Harry Potter franchise. But despite getting off to a solid start with the first film in 2016, the last two failed to impress both financially and critically, and the series has now been presumed “dead in the water.”

Hogwarts Legacy 2 would also exist in a completely separate timeline to the upcoming HBO reboot.

Related: Hermione Granger’s Recasting In HBO Reboot Could Spark Outrage Among Fans

It would also be wise to have our wands ready, as Hogwarts Legacy stirred more than just a few cauldrons when it was first announced. But that seems to be the nature of the “fantastic beast” that is Harry Potter these days.

Even when Warner Bros. announced earlier this year that there’s a Harry Potter television series in the works at HBO, fans took to X/Twitter to express their dismay at Rowling being executive producer. No stranger to stoking the flames, Rowling would later say that she had ordered “a large stock of champagne” in preparation for the backlash.

On a more positive note, if Hogwarts Legacy 2 is happening, it will be interesting to see what it will offer that the first game hasn’t already.

Related: All 10 ‘Harry Potter’ Movies Ranked Worst to Best

Will it venture beyond the British shores and allow players to explore the Wizarding World side of the United States, like in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016)? If it does, let’s just hope this is where any inspiration from those prequels ends.

Meanwhile, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2016) has announced its new cast.

Check out the official cinematic trailer for Hogwarts Legacy below:

Related: Harry Potter Could Be Played by a Non-White Actor in the Upcoming HBO Reboot

Hogwarts Legacy serves as a loose prequel to Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1 (2010), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 (2011), as well as the three Fantastic Beasts films.

Along with Simon Pegg (Phineas Nigellus Black) and Luke Youngblood (Everett Clopton), other Hogwarts Legacy actors are Sebastian Croft and Amelia Gething (the main character/Fifth Year student), Lesley Nicol (Deputy Head Professor Matilda Weasley), Kandace Caine (Divination Professor Onai), Sohm Kapila (Astronomy Professor Satyavati Shah), Asif Ali (Ravenclaw student Mahendra Pehlwaan), and Jason Anthony (Nearly Headless Nick and the Sorting Hat).

Related: Is a ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ Movie In the Works?!

As per the official Hogwarts Legacy website, here’s the synopsis for the game:

Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books. For the first time, experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart. Now you can take control of the action and be at the center of your own adventure in the wizarding world. Your legacy is what you make of it.

Related: ‘Harry Potter’ Star Discusses Reboot and Recasting as Wizarding World Collapses

Hogwarts Legacy is available now. There’s no release date for Quidditch Champions.

Do you want Hogwarts Legacy 2? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!