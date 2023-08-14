Tom Felton Returns to Play New Character in the Wizarding World

The whole world is waiting for news about the upcoming Harry Potter reboot, which will arrive in the form of a television series on HBO in the near future. Warner Bros. made the announcement earlier this year, but other than the fact it will be a “faithful adaptation” of the seven books by JK Rowling, who will serve as executive producer on the show, we know very little about the second live-action iteration of Harry Potter.

What fans are particularly interested in, though, is the casting. Rowling will reportedly have “final say” on which actors end up replacing the likes of Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ronald Weasley), but we just can’t imagine anyone replacing these iconic characters. What we can imagine is certain actors from the Harry Potter films returning in cameos, however big or small.

One actor who has expressed an interest in returning is Tom Felton, who plays Slytherin student Draco Malfoy in all eight Harry Potter films: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1 (2010), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 (2011).

While Felton has previously expressed an interest in returning to the world of Harry Potter on both the big screen and the small screen — reprising his role as Draco in the rumored Harry Potter and the Cursed Child film, and throwing his wizard hat in the ring to play Draco’s father Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter reboot — there are no official plans for him to return to the Wizarding World. With that said, he did recently return to the Wizarding World to play a brand-new character.

Wizardingworld.com has shared a video in which Felton plays the brand-new mobile game, Harry Potter: Magic Awakened (2023), which is now available after its worldwide launch. Like the open-world game Hogwarts Legacy (2023), Magic Awakened invites players to enrol at Hogwarts and explore the Wizarding World, among many other things.

Magic Awakened also features a character customization tool, which Felton takes full advantage of by making his new character look as close to Draco Malfoy as possible, giving him “judgmental eyes”, sleek-back platinum-blonde hair, and black attire (Draco himself also appears in the game as part of the “Malfoy Gang Companion Card.” The Harry Potter star then has fun exploring Diagon Alley and the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

“I had the honor of introducing Harry Potter: Magic Awakened to the fans when the game first launched in China, and was just blown away by the quality of the game,” Felton says in the video. “I am incredibly excited to now celebrate the global launch of Harry Potter: Magic Awakened alongside Warner Bros. Games and NetEase games. Now, a lot of care and creativity went into developing this magical mobile game. It honestly amazes me how well Harry Potter: Magic Awakened recaptures the wonder of the Wizarding World, from beautifully re-creating Hogwarts castle and Diagon Alley to integrating plenty of classic scenes and spells from the original stories directly into the gameplay as collectible cards. Fans will be pleased that it’s authentically rooted in the books and films, while offering a new way for players to challenge themselves to use magic in their own way.”

Check out the full video here.

As per the official website, here’s the synopsis for Magic Awakened:

Your journey to master the magic starts here! You are invited to attend the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Duel in thrilling multiplayer, real-time matches. Browse the dazzling shops of Diagon Alley, solve mysteries as you roam the school halls, play Quidditch, dance at the Ball, explore the Forbidden Forest, and more in this new card collection and role-playing game!

Check out the official trailer below:

Like Hogwarts Legacy, Magic Awakened is the latest Harry Potter gaming title that falls under the Portkey Games label. Earlier this year, it was announced Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions (TBA), which will serve as a follow-up to Hogwarts Legacy, will soon be arriving on major gaming consoles.

Magic Awakened is available now. For more information, check out Harry Potter: Magic Awakened and Magic Awakened. There’s currently no release date for the HBO reboot or Harry Potter: Quidditch Champions.

Are you looking forward to playing Magic Awakened? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!