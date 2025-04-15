‘Harry Potter’ TV Series: Everything We Know About the Reboot Nobody Asked For

Lately, the Harry Potter TV series set for HBO has dominated the Daily Prophet news.

Though it might seem like little has been left to the imagination–anyone familiar with the seven Harry Potter books will, of course, know what to expect plot-wise–but where the casting is concerned, it’s fair to say that Warner Bros. has many surprises in store for fans.

We know that the new Harry Potter TV series will consist of seven seasons, each of them dedicated to one of the seven iconic books by JK Rowling, from “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” all the way through to “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.”

We also know that the show will span 10 years (which suggests that some seasons could be split), just like the Harry Potter film series, which started in 2001 with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and ended in 2011 with Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2.

It’s only been shy of 14 years since Deathly Hallows — Part 2 took theaters by storm. That’s not a long time in the world of film, so ,unsurprisingly, many fans aren’t exactly on board for the upcoming television series, having already voiced their thoughts on social media.

But what will undoubtedly attract viewers is the fact that the reboot will be a more “faithful adaptation” of the seven books. Despite how widely celebrated the eight Harry Potter films are, it’s no mystery that they omit many elements from their literary counterparts.

After the initial announcement in 2023, JK Rowling shared the following statement via X (formerly Twitter) account, The Rowling Library, in which she promised “a degree of depth” in the new series that the films couldn’t explore, which is sure to appease many fans:

“Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long form television series.”

J.K. Rowling on the new Harry Potter TV series that will adapt the seven novels: pic.twitter.com/zjclkn4MiY — The Rowling Library (@rowlinglibrary) April 12, 2023

What else has been revealed about the Harry Potter TV series? Here’s what we know.

Harry Potter TV Series Cast

Several Cast Members Now Confirmed

The series has a lot to live up to, not just because the films are deeply cherished, but because most, if not all their actors are synonymous with their Wizarding World counterparts.

It’s almost impossible to imagine anyone replacing the likes of Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Robbie Coltrane, Gary Oldman, Julie Walters, and Ralph Fiennes.

But now, per Variety, HBO has confirmed five new cast members in addition to John Lithgow (Dexter), who was previously announced as the new Albus Dumbledore.

Joining Lithgow are Janet McTeer (The White Queen) as Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu (Gangs of London) as Severus Snape, Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead) as Rubeus Hagrid, Luke Thallon (Rupert Goold’s Patriots) as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse (The Fast Show) as ​Argus Filch.

The actors replace Richard Harris/Michael Gambon (Dumbledore), Maggie Smith (McGonagall), Alan Rickman (Snape), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ian Davies (Quirrell), and David Bradley (Filch), respectively.

Who’s Playing the New Harry, Ron, and Hermione?

Of course, every character will be recast for the TV series, including the Boy Who Lived himself. Though it was reported in 2023 that the project had already found its new Harry Potter, Ronald Weasley, and Hermione Granger, that turned out to be false information.

In 2024, Warner Bros. Television Studios Group chairwoman and CEO Channing Dungey told Variety that it will be “tricky” to recast the series’ younger characters, especially the first-years. She said:

“We’re in conversations with several different writers to figure out who’s going to be the person to lead that franchise for us. The first step for us is figuring out who this showrunner is going to be, and once we get that locked down, then we can start having those [casting] conversations. The tricky part is the first two books, where the kids are on the younger end, around 11 or 12.”

Warner Bros. very recently confirmed that they are “not yet ready to announce the kids” as they’re still working through “that process.”​

Warner Bros. has also said that it’s “making a concerted effort” to ensure the new casting is diverse. As such, it’s likely characters like Hermione will be portrayed by non-White actors, especially when you consider that JK Rowling insists the character’s skin tone and ethnicity are never revealed in the books, and that Hermione was portrayed by an actor of color in the West End play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2016).

Adding to this likelihood is the fact that Black actor Paapa Essiedu was recently cast as Severus Snape.

With Rowling serving as EP on the show and reportedly having the “final say” on casting, it’s possible Harry will be portrayed by a non-White actor too. The Harry Potter films have faced criticism over the years, with many feeling there isn’t enough diversity. In 2023, Marvel star Anthony Mackie attacked the franchise for not having enough Black actors.

Will Anyone From the Films Return?

There are rumors and expectations that actors from the films will appear in cameos. Daniel Radcliffe has repeatedly stated that it’s unlikely he’ll appear, however, Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy) has thrown his wizard hat in the ring for a role of some kind.

Neville Longbottom actor Matthew Lewis and Lucius Malfoy actor Jason Isaacs have also expressed an interest in returning to play different characters.

Harry Potter TV Series Official Trailer

You might be surprised to know that there is a teaser for the Harry Potter TV series.

Shortly after the series was announced in 2023, Warner Bros. and HBO swiftly conjured up a mini teaser. The bad news? Fans wasted no time criticizing the video online for being derivative of the Harry Potter film series, as it uses the same Hogwarts castle, the same score from John Williams, and even the same font!

Related: All 5 ‘Harry Potter’ Timelines Explained, Including the Reboot

Harry Potter TV Series Synopsis

Harry Potter had no idea he was a wizard until a letter of invitation to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry flies through his letterbox (hundreds of them, in fact). From there, he discovers the Wizarding World, where he learns he’s infamous, as a dark wizard known as Tom Riddle/Lord Voldemort murdered his parents when he was just a baby.

Each of the seven books by JK Rowling centers on a new year at Hogwarts, during which Harry faces new enemies while getting closer to his climactic showdown with Voldemort. But he isn’t alone — best friends Ronald Weasley, Hermione Granger, gamekeeper Rubeus Hagrid, Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore, and many others, are at his side.

Harry Potter TV Series Streaming

The Harry Potter TV series is written and executive-produced by showrunner Francesca Gardiner (HBO’s Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve).

It’s also executive-produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films. Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) will executive produce and direct multiple episodes.

The Harry Potter TV series will stream exclusively on HBO.

Harry Potter TV Series Release Date

There’s no release date for the Harry Potter TV series, however, Warner Bros. told IGN last year that it’s aiming for a 2026 release. Production is set to begin this summer.

Last year, it was reported that the series will film in Leavesden studios, home to the Warner Bros. Studio Tour — The Making of Harry Potter and where the eight films were shot.

Will you be watching the Harry Potter TV series? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!