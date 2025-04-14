BREAKING: ‘Harry Potter’ TV Series Confirms Six Cast Members

Variety has reported that HBO has confirmed the first round of cast members for the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.

It was recently announced that John Lithgow (Shrek, Dexter, The Crown) would be playing Hogwarts headmaster Albus Dumbledore in the HBO series.

While fans have since continued to speculate about who’ll be playing other characters in the show (of course, there are plenty), some big names have also been linked to certain characters through official reports, mainly the likes of Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You, Gangs of London) and Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead, Hot Fuzz), who’ve been associated with playing Severus Snape and Rubeus Hagrid, respectively.

Now, HBO has confirmed five new cast members in addition to John Lithgow. Janet McTeer (Tumbleweeds, The White Queen) will play Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu will don the robes as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost will portray Rubeus Hagrid.

This news may come as no surprise to many fans, as all three actors have previously been in talks for the show.

However, what may leave fans surprised is the additional casting of Luke Thallon (Tom Stoppard’s Leopoldstadt, Rupert Goold’s Patriots) as Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse (The Fast Show, Harry & Paul) as Argus Filch.

“We are happy to announce the casting of John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Paapa Essiedu, Nick Frost, Luke Thallon and Paul Whitehouse to play Dumbledore, McGonagall, Snape, Hagrid, Quirrell and Filch,” showrunner and executive producer Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve), and Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us), director of multiple episodes and executive producer, said in a statement.

“We’re delighted to have such extraordinary talent onboard, and we can’t wait to see them bring these beloved characters to new life.”

The Harry Potter television series is also executive-produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films. The series is expected to begin filming this summer. There’s currently no release date.

What do you think of this casting? Let us know in the comments below!