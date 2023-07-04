Daniel Radcliffe Addresses Possible Cameo in the ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot

Daniel Radcliffe has addressed his possible appearance in the Harry Potter reboot.

It’s been over 10 years since Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 (2011) was released in theaters. And though Daniel Radcliffe didn’t reprise his role in the West End stage production Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (2016), or in any of the Fantastic Beasts films, he’s still just as synonymous with the role of the Boy Who Lived.

It’s hard to imagine anyone else slipping into the wizard robes and sporting the iconic lightning bolt scar upon his forehead. But Daniel Radcliffe is being replaced, as Warner Bros. is developing a Harry Potter reboot in the form of a television series for HBO, which will be made up of seven seasons, each of them focusing on one of JK Rowling’s books.

Official casting is reportedly underway, while the Internet is having fun fan-casting actors as characters such as Rubeus Hagrid, Severus Snape, Arthur Weasley, Hermione Granger, Ronald Weasley, Tom Riddle/Lord Voldemort, and Harry Potter himself. Many are wondering, though, whether any of the actors from the eight films will appear in the show.

Previously, Tom Felton, best known for playing Slytherin student Draco Malfoy, threw his wizard hat in the ring to play Draco’s father, Lucius Malfoy, who’s played by Jason Isaacs in the films. Besides Felton, none of the other actors have talked about appearing in the Harry Potter reboot, whether in a proper role or even as a small cameo.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, however, Daniel Radcliffe talked about the upcoming reboot, and whether or not he’d be interested in returning to play another character.

“My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere,” Radcliffe said. “So I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way,” he went on, “but I do wish them, obviously, all the luck in the world and I’m very excited to have that torch passed. But I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

Radcliffe’s comments come as no real surprise. Last month, he told Deadline that “it would be weird” to have him “pop in” on the upcoming reboot, and that he had “made his peace with another actor playing Harry.”

“Harry Potter was always destined to become like Sherlock Holmes,” he said, “so it’ll get passed on.” He then said that there’s “probably an eight-year-old kid out there somewhere whose life is going to change in a couple of years,” saying that “it’s nice to pass it on to someone else.”

It sounds like Radcliffe is finally done with the franchise, even if rumors that he’s set to appear in a big-screen adaptation of Cursed Child persist. Should he change his mind, though, the most likely role for him would be Harry’s father, James Potter (who is played by Adrian Rawlins in the films). Alternatively, he could have another crack at Harry in the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 epilogue at King’s Cross Station — at least he’d probably be the right age this time.

A new Harry Potter actor is yet to be confirmed. JK Rowling, who’s on board as executive producer, will reportedly have “the final say” on casting. At this point, there’s no telling who will play the new Harry Potter, but it’s possible he’ll be portrayed by a non-White actor, as Warner Bros. is “making a concerted effort” to ensure the new casting is diverse.

Recently, Marvel star Anthony Mackie criticized the Harry Potter films for their lack of Black actors.

Check out the first teaser for the Harry Potter reboot below:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1 (2010), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 are all now streaming on Netflix.

There’s currently no release date for the Harry Potter reboot.

