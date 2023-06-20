HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Could Finally Embrace Dumbledore’s Sexuality

Warner Bros. could finally embrace Dumbledore’s sexuality in HBO’s Harry Potter reboot.

Though there has been plenty of talk about the Harry Potter television series, there haven’t been any updates since it was first announced back in January. Now, to keep ourselves entertained while we wait, we’re all busy imagining what actors could slip into the robes of beloved characters like Rubeus Hagrid, Severus Snape, and Harry Potter himself.

As Warner Bros. has announced that they’re “making a concerted effort” to ensure that the reboot is more diverse than the films, it’s likely that a number of these characters will be portrayed by actors of color, namely Hermione Granger, whose ethnicity and skin tone Wizarding World creator JK Rowling insists is never revealed in the books.

This debate around Hermione’s ethnicity first arose during Harry Potter and the Cursed Child‘s first run in the West End, which saw Eswatini-born actress Noma Dumezweni play an older version of Hermione. But Rowling caused a stir among fans at the time, who believed that a line in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban that reads “Hermione’s white face was sticking out from behind a tree” contradicts the author’s comments.

Now, with Rowling serving as executive producer on the upcoming Harry Potter television series, and reportedly having the “final say” on the casting, it’s more than likely that Hermione Granger will be portrayed by a non-White actor. While, of course, there would be nothing wrong with this, naturally it will spark backlash from some fans.

But now let’s turn our attention to Albus Dumbledore. As yet, no one has been cast to play the new Hogwarts headmaster, but whoever it ends up playing him, they’ll have some big shoes to fill. In the first two Harry Potter films, Dumbledore is played by the late Richard Harris, with Michael Gambon taking on headmaster duties for the final six, and Jude Law portraying a younger version of the character in the last two Fantastic Beasts sequels.

Like Hermione Granger, there has been a lot of debate surrounding Dumbledore over the years, following Rowling’s revelation that he’s gay. The books never make this clear, and though it finally has some presence in the latest Fantastic Beasts film, Rowling has never fully embraced Dumbledore’s sexuality.

While there’s every chance this won’t be mentioned or explored in the Harry Potter television series, either, if Rowling meant what she said all those years ago, and wasn’t “jumping on the bandwagon” like many accused her of doing, it’s possible Dumbledore’s sexuality won’t be shied away from the second time around.

There’s currently no release date for the Harry Potter reboot, but you can check out the first teaser from HBO below:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001), Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002), Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004), Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009), Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 1 (2010), and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — Part 2 (2011) are now all streaming on Netflix.

