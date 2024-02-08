‘Harry Potter’ Actors Discuss Playing New Roles in HBO Reboot

Since the Harry Potter reboot was announced early last year, several actors from the films have said they’d like to appear in the upcoming HBO series. Though most comments have been made in jest, a handful of stars seem genuinely keen on returning to the Wizarding World.

Lord Voldemort/Tom Riddle actor Ralph Fiennes is open to reprising his role as the dark wizard (a Wizarding World Multiverse, perhaps?). Many other actors could also reprise their roles, with Fantastic Beasts‘ Jude Law being an obvious choice to play Albus Dumbledore again, especially now that Warner Bros. is reportedly planning to make more television shows beyond the Harry Potter reboot.

Related: ‘Oppenheimer’ Star Becomes Favorite to Play Voldemort in ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot

The odds of seeing some familiar faces appear in the reboot have always been pretty high. After all, nostalgia and money make good bedfellows. The odds of seeing actors play the characters they’ve become synonymous, though, with are highly unlikely.

But why come back and play the same character?

Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton has said he’d like to replace Jason Isaacs as his on-screen father, Lucius Malfoy, and he isn’t the only actor who wants to play someone else in the upcoming reboot. Now, two more actors from the films have said they’d like to return.

Related: Weasleys May Be Portrayed by Actors of Color in ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot

During the Harry Potter panel at MegaCon in Orlando, Florida, on Sunday (via People), actors Matthew Lewis and Jason Isaacs, best known for heroic Gryffindor student Neville Longbottom and slithery Death Eater Lucius Malfoy, respectively, revealed who they’d like to play in the Harry Potter reboot.

Continuing with the less-serious comments, Isaacs, 60, who appears in every film from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) onwards, joked that he’d like to play Dobby the House Elf, saying he wouldn’t “have to go to makeup,” while Lewis, 34, who stars in all eight films in the series, took some time with his answer, saying:

“Gosh, I have no idea. It’s very difficult as well because everyone just did such a wonderful job. I genuinely don’t think there’s anyone that I would want to even attempt to play.”

Related: Harry and Hermione May Be Coupled Up in ‘Harry Potter’ Reboot

But he finally settled on Defense Against the Dark Arts teacher (and werewolf) Remus Lupin, who was played by David Thewlis in the films. “The character I enjoyed was Professor Lupin,” Lewis said, adding, “If I was to have a go, that would be one that I’d do.”

And there’s us thinking Neville Longbottom’s future was in Herbology. Although he’d still probably need some Polyjuice Potion.

The Harry Potter reboot will have seven seasons, each based on one of the books. Warner Bros. is currently sourcing a writer, and JK Rowling has been brought on board as an executive producer. No casting has been confirmed as yet.

Which actors from the Harry Potter films would you like to see return in the upcoming reboot, and who would you like to see them play? Let Inside the Magic know your thoughts in the comments down below!