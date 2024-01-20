Warner Bros. Considering ‘Harry Potter’ Spinoffs, Report Says

If the latest report from Deadline is anything to go by, even more Harry Potter could be on the way soon.

As was confirmed in 2023, the next few years should see the debut of a TV reboot of JK Rowling’s beloved book series hit Max. For now, details are thin on what audiences can expect from a second iteration of Harry Potter, other than the fact that the series will apparently span ten years, adapt a book per series, and star an entirely new cast.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. is pushing forward with development of the show behind the scenes. Various writers were reportedly called in to pitch their ideas for the series, including Martha Hillier, Kathleen Jordan, Tom Moran and Michael Lesslie (the latter of which recently penned the big-screen adaptation of The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes).

However, the biggest revelation from Deadline’s report wasn’t that writers are vying to run the series, but rather that Max is considering producing more than just the one.

“There may also be an opportunity for more than one of these writers to be involved,” it claims. “Max is open to the possibility of developing more than one idea based on Harry Potter.”

For now, what exactly these additional projects could entail is a mystery. However, fans vouched for a project based on the Hogwarts years of the Marauders – AKA James Potter, Sirius Black, Remus Lupin, and Peter Pettigrew – for years. Considering the background already provided on the First Wizarding War in the Harry Potter books, this seems like one of the strongest options.

Other potential ideas floated by fans in the past include a series focused on Tom Riddle and his rise to becoming Lord Voldemort (which is again heavily seeded throughout the Harry Potter books) or the four founders of Hogwarts, or a screen adaptation of the stage-show Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

Admittedly, Harry Potter doesn’t have the strongest track record when it comes to spinoffs. Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – the planned pentalogy featuring Eddie Redmayne as Newt Scamander in the 1920s – appears to have gone out with a whimper after the disappointing release of its third entry, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore (2022), with Redmayne himself confirming that future installments don’t seem to be “on the cards.”

What would you like to see from a Harry Potter spinoff? Let us know in the comments!